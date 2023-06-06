Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, met with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, to discuss ways to advance trade and investment relations between the two friendly countries to new horizons of partnership and joint economic growth, especially after the launch of talks aimed at reaching a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries. The two countries, the first round of which took place in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on the fifth of June.

The discussions that took place between His Excellency Al-Zeyoudi and the Vietnamese Prime Minister touched on the latest developments in the UAE’s readiness to host the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which will be hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, in early 2024, and ways of cooperation between the UAE and Vietnam to contribute to mobilizing international efforts to build consensus on key issues. Related to international trade, such as reforming the World Trade Organization, resolving disputes, and developing international rules for digital trade.

The meeting between Al-Zeyoudi and the Vietnamese Prime Minister came as part of an official visit by an Emirati delegation headed by His Excellency to Vietnam, which witnessed many meetings with ministers and senior officials in the Vietnamese government, in addition to elite business leaders and representatives of the private sector and the business community in Vietnam.

During the visit, Al-Zeyoudi held meetings with His Excellency Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade, His Excellency Tran Quoc Khanh, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, in addition to His Excellency Nguyen Chi Dong, Minister of Planning and Investment.

During these meetings, they explored the advancement of bilateral relations and the provision of more mutual opportunities for the business communities in the two countries, as well as ways to facilitate cooperation with the private sector and identify investment priorities in sectors of common interest.

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, also met with the President of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pham Tan Kong, to discuss ways to open new horizons of trade and investment cooperation, with a focus on the opportunities offered by the unique geographical location of the UAE and its world-class logistical services to support exporters and manufacturers in Vietnam. .

Thani Al-Zeyoudi delivered an opening speech before the UAE-Vietnam Business Forum, in the presence of a group of representatives of leading Vietnamese companies in the production of food, metals, electric car industries, and others.

During his speech, His Excellency focused on the UAE business environment that is attractive to investment and business-friendly, and the incentives and facilities it provides for establishing businesses and entering the UAE market, such as the Next Generation Foreign Direct Investments initiative, which can help leading companies in Vietnam expand into new global markets.

During the visit, the delegation of Emirati business leaders, who accompanied Al Zeyoudi, held a number of fruitful bilateral meetings with their Vietnamese counterparts in priority sectors to explore aspects of future cooperation and partnership.

Commenting on the importance of the visit, Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi stressed that Vietnam is the first trading partner of the UAE in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with total non-oil trade reaching $8.7 billion in 2022, which represents 27% of total trade. Emirates with ASEAN countries.

He said that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement talks between the UAE and Vietnam, whose first round started amid a positive and optimistic atmosphere on both sides, will lead – if successfully completed – to a noticeable increase in clear non-oil trade, and will also stimulate the flow of forms and partnerships between the business communities in the two friendly countries, pointing to There are great opportunities to consolidate constructive cooperation in promising sectors such as developing the green economy and food security.

The visit of the UAE delegation to Vietnam is a translation of the common desire of the leaderships of the two countries to advance bilateral relations. Last May, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Phuti Anh Xuan, where they discussed friendship relations and paths of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities. promising for their development and expanding their fields to broader horizons to serve their mutual interests, especially in the investment, economic and development fields, renewable energy, food security and other aspects that are consistent with their efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The UAE delegation included the country’s ambassador to Vietnam, Dr. Badr Abdullah Al Matroushi, the Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, the Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Juma Mohammed Al Kait, the Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Investors Abroad, Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, and the Regional CEO of the Group. Abu Dhabi Ports, Executive Vice President of Sardal Muhammad Al Menhali, CEO of International Business at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Samir Chaturvedi, Head of Masdar Office in Indonesia Fatima Al Suwaidi, Director of the Asia Office of ADNOC International Trade Company Fahd Hamad Al Nuaimi, CEO of Partnerships at Burjeel Holding Hamad Al Hosani, Director of Food commodities at DMCC Saeed Al Suwaidi, Senior Agronomist at Elite Agro Mohammed Khamis Khalfan Nasser Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Operating Assets in Southeast Asia at Mubadala Energy Rashid Al Balushi, and Business Development Officer at Aimea Energy Zhou Yiting.