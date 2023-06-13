Kyiv (WAM)

Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, met during her visit to the Republic of Ukraine at the head of a delegation from the country, His Excellency Denis Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, and they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields between the two friendly countries, and they discussed the current humanitarian situation on the Ukrainian scene and ways to provide support to mitigate its effects.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed his country’s aspiration to participate in the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year in Expo City Dubai, stressing Ukraine’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to present an exceptional version of the conference that constitutes a platform for international cooperation and push efforts to implement climate pledges in order to preserve the planet. .

The meeting was attended by Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, and from the Ukrainian side, Ambassador Maksim Sobh, Special Representative of Ukraine in the Middle East and Africa, Rustam Omirov, Head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, and Dmytro Sinik, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE. .

The Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed his country’s appreciation for the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and its continuous support for the Ukrainian people as a result of the current crisis, and affirmed his country’s commitment to the Ukrainian grain export initiative with the aim of alleviating the global food crisis, noting the UAE’s efforts to promote stability and advance peace efforts.

He said that Ukraine is keen to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE in various fields and search for joint strategic projects, especially in the economic and investment fields, within the framework of implementing large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine called on the UAE to join the “reconstruction conference” to be held in London, to discuss future joint initiatives in this regard and to participate in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

encounters

During the visit, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi met with Her Excellency Yulia Sviridenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Ukraine, and they discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture and health, in a way that contributes to opening new horizons that support the growth of trade and mutual investments in light of work. To advance the existing talks between the two countries to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Kontango Consulting Company affiliated to the Holding (ADQ) and the Ukrainian State Property Fund, by Tancel Kilikarslen, CEO of Kontango, and Rustam Omirov, head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, in the presence of Oleksandr Ghariban, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi also met with His Excellency Andrei Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Ukraine, and stressed the depth of the friendship between the UAE and Ukraine, and the importance of strengthening them in various fields and sectors for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.