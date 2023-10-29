Ahmed Murad, Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Solid friendship, solid relations, mutual interests, and a constructive partnership linking the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Republic of Turkey. This partnership stems from a real and sincere desire of the leaders of the two countries to push bilateral relations to the highest levels in various fields in order to achieve the good and well-being of the two peoples and serve their aspirations and all The peoples of the region for a future of stability and prosperity.

Emirati-Turkish cooperation constitutes an essential foundation for consolidating the security and stability of the region and the world as a whole, as they are united by many consensuses and similar positions regarding various issues and events in the region and the world. The two countries are working to strengthen regional and global efforts to find peaceful alternatives that will enhance the security and stability of the region and the world by resolving differences and conflicts peacefully, and through… Diplomatic mechanisms.

Peaceful mechanisms

The Turkish diplomat, Ambassador Fikret Ozer, praised the growing development witnessed by the Emirati-Turkish cooperation in recent years, especially in the field of supporting regional and global efforts aimed at resolving differences, conflicts and disputes peacefully, and through diplomatic mechanisms of negotiations, discussions and consultations, which lays solid foundations and foundations for security and stability. The Middle East region in particular, and the world in general.

During the past two years, Emirati-Turkish relations have witnessed an unprecedented qualitative leap, embodied by 5 summits and meetings that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which created promising opportunities to expand the horizons of cooperation between… The two countries exchange expertise and successful experiences in a way that serves their bilateral partnership and mutual interests.

Ozer explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there is a consensus between the UAE and Turkey on the importance of moving towards peaceful and diplomatic alternatives capable of resolving differences and conflicts, which ensures the preservation of security, peace and stability, whether at the regional or international level.

The UAE and Turkey have many similar positions that have confirmed their common desire to strengthen the foundations of peace, security, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world. Together, the two countries seek to establish a model of cooperation and partnership based on supporting efforts for regional peace and stability, and building a better future for current and future generations, in addition to establishing mechanisms for Constructive cooperation that aims to solve and address the various challenges and crises that the region and the world are going through through peaceful means.

Agreements and understandings

The Turkish diplomat stated that the UAE and Turkey had political, diplomatic and economic relations that extended over more than 4 continuous decades, and the two countries were linked by many consensuses, understandings and common positions, which makes them an important axis for the security and stability of the region and the world, in light of their pivotal role in various regional issues and events. and international, in addition to their strong and strong relations with major world powers.

The UAE and Turkey launched their diplomatic relations in 1979 when Ankara opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi, and years later, specifically in 1983, the UAE opened its embassy in the Turkish capital. During the past 40 years, Emirati-Turkish relations have witnessed great development through many steps and decisions that have contributed to strengthening Relations between the two countries, the most notable of which was the formation of a joint cooperation committee during November 2010, in addition to the formation of a joint economic committee and a political consultation committee.

Common ground

In turn, the Vice President of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Cairo, Dr. Mukhtar Ghobashi, explained that the Emirati-Turkish cooperation is based on several stable and well-established pillars, the most prominent of which are joint consultations and discussions between the two countries aimed at addressing regional and global crises through diplomatic solutions away from conflicts and armed conflicts that It left thousands of civilian casualties, in addition to huge economic losses.

Ghobashi said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “There is common ground between Abu Dhabi and Ankara, supported and enhanced by consensus in visions regarding many events and issues, which is clearly evident in the efforts of the two countries to support efforts and peaceful solutions aimed at enhancing security, peace and stability in the country.” The region and the world, as we saw in the two countries’ efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful means, in addition to their efforts aimed at restoring stability and security in the region.”

During the past two years, the UAE and Turkey have called, through many joint statements, to enhance cooperation prospects in order to consolidate the foundations of global security and stability, while moving forward on development paths in order to meet the aspirations of peoples for progress and prosperity. At the same time, the two countries affirm their common endeavors aimed at consolidating A sustainable model of fruitful partnership that is in the interest of their peoples and the peoples of the region and the world.

The Vice President of the Arab Center for Political and Strategic Studies stated that the regional and international weight enjoyed by the UAE and Turkey increases the extent of their joint influence and influence around the world, which makes them an important pillar of security and stability in the region and the world, in addition to being a political and diplomatic force that supports the efforts of community organizations. International.

Mediation initiatives

For his part, Professor of Political Science, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ismail, explained that the UAE and Turkey are among the most important centers and elements of diplomatic power in the region and the world, and they share many close viewpoints and similar visions, and they work together to establish a climate of peace, stability and prosperity through an active foreign policy. Their role has emerged over the past two years in supporting the efforts of the international community to resolve existing conflicts peacefully, and the two countries have led many mediation and peace initiatives, such as their mediation to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Ismail pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, the keenness of the UAE and Turkey to coordinate their common positions towards the crises and issues of the region, in addition to their common keenness to play a pioneering and effective role in supporting regional and international stability and peace, by strengthening mechanisms for peaceful resolution of the various conflicts and crises that the world is witnessing.

International relations experts confirm that developing strategic relations between the UAE and Turkey in the political, economic and international fields, and pushing these relations forward, would achieve the good, prosperity and interests of the peoples of the two countries and all the peoples of the region in achieving a promising future and achieving security, stability and prosperity for both countries. Since its inauguration in 1979, the path of Emirati-Turkish relations has witnessed many prominent milestones, embodied in mutual visits and meetings between the leadership of the two countries. The beginning was the visit made by the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” to Turkey during the year 1984. He expressed The Turkish side paid great attention to this visit, which made headlines in Turkish newspapers and media, which praised Sheikh Zayed’s donation to build nursing homes for the elderly, and the construction of a commercial, cultural and entertainment center, the proceeds of which will be spent on nursing homes for the elderly, in addition to establishing a special relief fund for children. Dr. Karam Saeed, a researcher specializing in Turkish affairs at Al-Ahram Center for Studies, says that relations between the UAE and Turkey are an important pillar at this time for several reasons, including: Turkish-Emirati coordination to resolve the region’s crises, as well as seeking to end conflicts and wars in the region.

The researcher specializing in Turkish affairs added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the depth of Turkish-Emirati relations contributes greatly to strengthening economic and trade relations, not only at the bilateral level. But at the regional level.

Saeed pointed out that the relationship between the two countries represents an important pillar of cooperation, in addition to coordination to advance the settlement of the Palestinian issue, and reach the two-state solution and comprehensive peace, noting that the Turkish-Emirati rapprochement is reflected remarkably at the popular level, and this has clearly appeared over the past two years through the increase in the number of tourists. Emiratis to Turkey.

He stressed that pushing these relations forward would bring security and stability to the Arab region and the Middle East, adding: “As the inter-relations develop between the countries of the region, especially the UAE and Turkey, this will be mainly reflected in the stability of societies and the well-being of their citizens.”

The Turkish affairs researcher expected that Emirati-Turkish relations would witness more openness in the next stage, in light of the two countries’ keenness to advance relations to broader horizons.

Diplomatic relations

For his part, Dr. Amr El-Deeb, professor at the Institute of International Relations and World History at Russia’s Lobachevsky University, said that the UAE is a country that seeks to develop relations with all countries of the world, and Turkey is one of the important countries that the UAE is looking forward to strengthening its relations with in the Middle East and the region.

Al-Deeb pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Middle East region is experiencing a very difficult period, and the issue of strengthening and developing relations between the Emirates and Turkey; It will have a major role in confronting these challenges and resolving Middle East and global issues, especially in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, and the role of the two countries cannot be ignored, stressing that the UAE has real endeavors and a clear role in this direction.

He stressed that developing relations between the two countries and pushing them forward will contribute to the UAE’s efforts to achieve peace, prosperity and stability in the region and the world, and resolve many issues in the Middle East region, as well as in the interest of the peoples of the two countries and achieving good, pointing to the importance of the Turkish economy, and therefore it is very important that It will have commercial contact and cooperation with a country the size of the Emirates, for the interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

He pointed out that the development of diplomatic, political, economic and commercial relations between the UAE and Turkey; It will provide great promising opportunities for the economies of the two countries, and Turkey is very keen to strengthen its relations with a large, first-class economic country like the Emirates, and a country that has economic and trade relations with all countries of the world despite the global crises.

Development processes

In turn, the Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Salah Halima, said that the UAE and Turkey are a force for peace in the Middle East region, and they have a major influence on the course of regional and international affairs, not only in the security and political field, but they also have a very major role in terms of development processes and sustainable growth not only Only neighboring countries but in the region, and they have contributions regarding regional and international situations, whether political or economic. Ambassador Salah Halima explained to Al-Ittihad that pushing forward and developing relations between the UAE and Turkey contributes to achieving greater security and stability, and advancing the development process for both countries in a way that brings prosperity, goodness, and peace to the peoples of the two countries and the region and the realization of future aspirations, indicating the existence of coordination, consultation, and relations. Growing and increasing between the two countries, and between them and the countries of the Arab region and the Middle East.

Social renaissance

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet said that the relationship between the UAE and Turkey and pushing it forward is very important in determining the general features of regional policies for the Middle East region, as well as the deteriorating impact of this relationship on the Arab region, stressing that there is a common denominator between the two countries based on rationality in dealing with… Most of the issues and problems raised on the regional and international arena. He pointed out that the UAE is characterized by technological progress, as well as progress in good governance, especially the element of political stability that characterizes the country, and cultural harmony, which enables Turkey to have a more stable partnership with the UAE from other parties.