Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The UAE and Turkey have close trade and investment relations in light of the common desire of the two countries to advance economic relations to broader horizons of partnership and joint growth of the economies of the two countries.

Expectations are increasing that Emirati-Turkish relations will witness a strong boost after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, which provides many trade and investment opportunities that benefit the peoples of the two friendly countries.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Turkey, which was signed during a presidential summit held last March via video communication technology, held by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, aims to Increasing the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries annually from $18.9 billion currently, to about ($40 billion) within the next five years, increasing UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7%, and increasing investment flows in key sectors such as logistics services, e-commerce and food security. And renewable energy.. The expected boom in non-oil trade between the two countries comes with the start of implementing the provisions of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, supported by the reduction or elimination of customs duties for approximately 82% of the customs tariff terms applied in both countries, which cover 96% of the goods exchanged. commercially between them.

The agreement inaugurated a new era of partnership and economic integration, starting from a solid base of close trade and investment relations, as intra-oil non-oil trade increased by 40% to reach a value of $18.9 billion in 2022, making Turkey one of the UAE’s 10 largest trading partners around the world, with a share of more than From 3% of the country’s non-oil foreign trade.

The total volume of UAE investments in Turkey reached about $7.8 billion at the end of 2021 in various sectors, including financial services, real estate, transportation, renewable energy, ports, and logistics services.

Once the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement enters into force, customs duties on 82% of products and goods will be eliminated or reduced, which represents more than 93% of the value of non-oil bilateral trade, in addition to removing unnecessary barriers to trade and creating new paths for foreign investment flows. Bilateral direct, enhancing local exporters’ access to markets including key sectors such as construction, mineral products, polymers and other industrial products.

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Turkey opens new paths for exporters of goods and services to the markets of the two countries and the region and launches a cooperation and partnership platform between small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs in the two countries, which places the region at the heart of the international trade movement and on the map of new centers of global growth.

It is also worth noting that there are a number of leading Emirati companies investing in Turkey, including ADQ Holding, Emirates NBD, Emaar Properties, International Holding, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Mubadala.

The importance of the Emirates

The UAE constitutes a major commercial, investment, tourism and logistical center in the region and the world. It is considered a commercial corridor and gateway that facilitates the flow of trade between parts of the world. It is also among the most important destinations for investment flows around the world, as well as one of the most important sources of investment abroad.

Given the important role played by both the UAE and Turkey in facilitating the flow of international trade, as they are among the most important and vital economies in the region, it is expected that the comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries will reflect positively on the entire Middle East region and on the global trade movement in general. It is also expected that the agreement, which will provide about 25,000 jobs in the UAE economy and 100,000 jobs in Turkey, will contribute to building long-term partnerships between the business communities in the two countries for growth, prosperity and expansion by taking advantage of the two countries’ strategic locations as important regional and global centers for business.

Foreign investment

On the investment side, both countries constitute preferred destinations for foreign direct investment flows in the West Asia region, as they attracted direct investments as a balance by the end of 2022 amounting to approximately $360 billion, representing 38% of the total inward foreign direct investment into West Asia, and as for outward investments abroad. Together, the UAE and Turkey have a balance of about $300 billion, or about 50% of West Asian investments exported to the world.

The Turkish Ministry of Commerce has prepared legislation to determine the origin of tradable goods, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE. Last July, the Turkish Official Gazette published legislation that will enter into force as of the beginning of next September. While legislation regulates the principles and procedures related to defining the concept of “exported goods” and implementing administrative cooperation methods regulated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Business partner

Turkey is one of the UAE’s 10 main trading partners around the world, with a contribution rate of 3% of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade, and the growth rates reflected in the 2022 figures indicate that the growth in intra-oil non-oil trade during the year 2022 exceeded 40% compared to 2021, to record. $18.9 billion. Turkey is also considered the sixth most important destination for non-oil UAE exports. In contrast, Turkey is considered among the five most important countries from which the UAE imports, which ranks 15th globally in the list of Turkey’s most important trade partners around the world, second in the Arab world and first in the Gulf, as nearly 50% of trade Turkey’s trade with the Gulf countries is carried out with the Emirates, up to 15% of its trade with the Arab countries combined.

Economic weight

The UAE and Turkey constitute an important economic weight in the region and the world, with the gross domestic product of both countries approaching $1.5 trillion, with the structure of the contribution of sectors to their gross domestic product converging, especially services, to some extent at a rate of more than 50%, in addition to the presence of unlimited potential for increased economic cooperation. Between the two sides, in the service sectors, including activities supporting tourism, trade and technology, as well as industry, agriculture, infrastructure, and many other sectors in which the two countries are considered to have leadership and distinction regionally and globally.

The two countries play a pivotal role in facilitating the flow of international trade, as they are among the most important and vital economies, which enhances regional progress and prosperity in light of the development of joint economic relations that have witnessed the establishment of investment funds worth billions of dollars and cooperation in important key sectors, including advanced technology and logistics services, in addition to the partnership to support the development of emerging e-commerce. .