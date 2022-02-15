His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in the country the day before yesterday, on an official visit to the country, during which he will participate in his country’s celebrations of its National Day in « Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed President Erdogan in his second country, the UAE, and the accompanying delegation, during the meeting, which took place at the Leaders Building at the Expo headquarters, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Vice President The Cabinet and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. His Highness also welcomed Turkey’s presence in the major global event that brings together 192 countries in Dubai, where Turkey’s participation in the “Expo Dubai” opens the way to familiarization with the More opportunities for economic and cultural integration between the two sides.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the mutual visits between the leaderships of the two countries because of their impact in giving a strong and renewed momentum to bilateral relations, paving the way for more positive rapprochement within all political, economic and knowledge tracks, and stimulating the discovery of effective channels for concerted efforts. Aiming to achieve the good and well-being of the two peoples and serve their aspirations, as well as the aspirations of all the peoples of the region for a future of stability, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussed, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the future of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to strengthen it in all fields, and how to reach higher levels of coordination and constructive cooperation, especially at the economic and development levels, as well as including the private sector. Encouraging him to discover more opportunities for cooperation, especially in the vital sectors included in the agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols signed between the two sides, and covering the areas of investment, health, agriculture, transport, industries, advanced technologies, climate, culture, youth and others.

His Highness expressed the UAE’s aspiration to start a new phase of cooperation based on taking into account the common interests of the two friendly peoples, and seeking to find the necessary alternatives to help the two countries achieve the highest levels of well-being, prosperity and progress for their peoples, in compliance with the approach of openness and the desire to strengthen bridges of strategic partnership with all brotherly and friendly countries. And what the current global conditions dictate and what the next stage requires of increasing the volume of cooperation, in order to reach a future free of challenges and full of opportunities for all.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s appreciation for the pivotal role played by the friendly Republic of Turkey headed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the regional and international levels, noting that the Emirati-Turkish cooperation would contribute in a positive and influential way to the consolidation of the foundations of security and stability in the region, which is a major requirement for economic development. Encouraging investments and giving business communities and investors the confidence necessary to expand their businesses, which will benefit the region’s economy in general, and help quickly overcome the major challenges it faced, especially during the past two years, and qualifies for a new phase of growth and prosperity.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “Today I received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dubai Expo… a visit that establishes a new phase of cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey… Great prospects that we see in our economic and development relations with Turkey… and he is optimistic about stability.” And great prosperity led by the two countries in the region.”

The meeting dealt with the overall developments on the regional and global arenas, and the most important issues of common concern. The two sides affirmed the consensus of views on the importance of finding peaceful alternatives that would enhance the security and stability of the region, and spread the causes of peace and cooperation throughout it.

The discussion also touched on the aspirations for the future of Emirati-Turkish cooperation in light of the agreement of visions and points of view on the importance of discovering new paths through which to benefit more from the great potentials enjoyed by the two countries, especially in terms of human cadres, creative energies and specialized professional skills, as well as the expansion of technical cooperation. And the technical and academic by encouraging the exchange of experiences and successful development experiences between the two sides, especially in the fields of technology, innovation, space projects, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and other sectors that form the pillars of making the future.

For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality he found in the UAE, stressing his pride in this visit and his hope that it will constitute a new starting point for bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and lives up to the aspirations of the two peoples in various development fields. The importance of joint work in order to make room for ideas, initiatives and programs that would achieve qualitative progress in the field of strategic partnership between the two sides.

The Turkish President also affirmed his pride in his country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which he praised for its high level of organization, noting the value of the huge global event and the opportunities that qualify it by hosting it in the UAE for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and what it serves to achieve in terms of More rapprochement and positive interaction between the peoples of the region and the world, and more conscious openness between cultures in order to enhance human communication to establish a better future for all of humanity, with the ideas it presents and the innovations it presents that help in facing common cross-border challenges, whether current or future.

After the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hosted a luncheon in honor of the country’s great guest and his accompanying delegation.

Vice President of the State:

• “We see great prospects in our economic relations with Turkey…and we are optimistic about prosperity led by the two countries in the region.”

• «The UAE is looking forward to starting a new phase of cooperation based on taking into account the common interests of the two peoples».

• «Emirati-Turkish cooperation would contribute in a positive and influential way to consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the region».

• «The next stage requires an increase in the volume of cooperation, to reach a future free of challenges and full of opportunities for all».

Turkish President:

• “My visit to the UAE is a new starting point for bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries and live up to the aspirations of the two peoples.”

• “(Expo 2020 Dubai) achieves more positive rapprochement between the peoples of the region and the world, to enhance human communication and establish a better future for humanity.”



