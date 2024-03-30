Three ships and a barge sailed from Cyprus today, Saturday, after weather conditions improved, carrying hundreds of tons of food destined for the northern Gaza Strip.

The second shipment of relief aid sailed to the Gaza Strip via the sea corridor from Cyprus, carrying hundreds of tons and enough food to prepare more than a million meals, and includes ready-to-eat items, such as rice, flour, legumes, and proteins.

A ship carrying aid sails towards Gaza

In a historic precedent, the sea corridor to the Gaza Strip was launched by sea by the World Central Kitchen Foundation and the Open Arms organization, in close partnership with the UAE, and with the support of Cyprus. This sea corridor with Open Arms, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates and Global Central Kitchen will enable the expansion of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

It is worth noting that the Foundation has, so far, provided more than 43 million meals by land, air and sea to Palestinians facing famine.

The UAE also delivered 26,000 tons of urgent supplies, including food, water, and medical materials, which were sent via 229 flights, 19 airdrops, 1,035 trucks, and three ships.

This initiative aims to deliver the food that Palestinians desperately need to Gaza, while at the same time opening land crossings is of the utmost importance to avoid famine.