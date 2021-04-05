The UAE and the United States affirm their commitment to cooperate in facing the challenges of climate change

The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America declared their joint commitment to confront the repercussions of climate change, and confirmed in a joint statement issued today the importance and necessity of promoting global climate ambitions.

The two countries declared their intention to cooperate to invest in financing decarbonisation in the Middle East and North Africa region and elsewhere, and the two countries are committed to helping those most affected by climate change adapt to its repercussions.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: “The UAE has close historical relations with the United States of America. In line with our wise leadership’s approach of strengthening cooperation in pursuit of progress and serving the common interests of the two countries and the world, the United Arab Emirates and the United States will implement effective measures and a proactive approach in the field of climate action to contribute to advancing economic growth and sustainable development. We will focus on joint efforts in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, decarbonisation of the industrial sector, carbon capture, use and storage, nature-based solutions, and low-carbon urban design, relying on the path of the UAE and its pioneering experience that came as a result of the vision of our wise leadership and its wise guidance that demonstrated its long-term commitment. Sustainable development in various aspects, including renewable energy, as the country today operates three of the largest solar power plants in the world. ”

His Excellency added: “The UAE is rich in many opportunities, as it produces solar energy at the lowest cost in the world, and devotes huge investments to carbon capture, use and storage technology. We look forward to sharing our experience with the international community to transform climate challenges into economic opportunities. ”

The United States and the UAE agreed to cooperate closely and work closely with the private sector to attract the necessary investments and support innovative technologies to mitigate the repercussions of climate change and adapt to it, and to create economic opportunities from addressing the challenges of climate change, referring to the progress made by several leading companies in this field.

At the national level, the United States and the UAE affirmed their intention to work to remove carbon from their economies in line with their national conditions and economic development plans, including reducing carbon emissions by 2030. The two sides also affirmed their commitment to implementing the Paris Climate Agreement and ensuring the success of the 26th Conference of States Parties. 26 »in Glasgow.

The joint statement was issued on the sidelines of the regional climate change dialogue hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi, and included a prominent group of climate action officials from all over the MENA region, revealing a new era of cooperation in the region, leading to a future focused on prosperity through politics. Climate-related, investment, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The dialogue witnessed the participation of many high-level personalities from all over the region, as well as a number of partners and international organizations, including Alok Sharma, the President-designate of the COP26 Conference of States Parties and the US envoy on climate change John Kerry, and a number of ministers and important personalities from The United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq and Sudan, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The event contributed to strengthening the leadership of the UAE in working on climate action, and provided a common ground for the participating countries to formulate a common vision for climate action prior to the convening of the COP26 conference.

The following is the text of the joint US-UAE statement issued today:

