The UAE and the United States affirm their active partnership in the fields of energy and climate action

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the United Arab Emirates’ Special Envoy for Climate Change, met today with His Excellency Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy, where the meeting discussed ways to accelerate the pace of climate action in the two countries and further develop it prior to the convening of the Climate Leaders Summit in Washington during next week.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reviewed the importance of investing in new technology and research and development activities in a diversified energy mix and its role in stimulating sustainable and low-carbon economic growth across the region.

The meeting comes after the UAE and the United States of America signed a joint statement focusing on their joint efforts in the field of renewable energy, hydrogen, industrial carbon removal, carbon capture, use and storage, and other tools and techniques to reduce the effects of climate change. Discussions between the two parties also focused on how to enhance their energy partnership in pursuit of To promote low-carbon growth.

His Excellency Dr. Al-Jaber said, “The UAE is based on its strong belief in the economic viability of climate action, which can achieve more economic growth while reducing emissions.”

His Excellency added, “The world will remain in dire need of oil and gas for decades to come, and it is imperative to continue to reduce carbon in the oil and gas sector as much as possible. The UAE is one of the least intensive countries in the world in terms of levels of carbon emissions in the oil sector, and we invest in technologies that enhance this advantage and increase From our competitiveness, taking into account the contribution to limiting the repercussions of climate change, which enjoys great attention in the decision-making process in the UAE in various fields and sectors.

His Excellency indicated that effective partnerships between energy companies in the UAE and the United States can form a strong ground for promoting sustainable growth opportunities.

During the meeting, His Excellency touched on the leadership role of the UAE, which came as a result of the sound and forward-looking vision of its wise leadership as one of the first investors in pioneering and successful renewable energy projects locally, regionally and globally.

The discussions also focused on the UAE’s efforts to develop new fuels without carbon, such as hydrogen, which could have an important role in the energy system in the next twenty years.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber explained how ADNOC is making use of its hydrocarbon infrastructure to develop blue hydrogen, in parallel with exploring the potential of developing green hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance.

In addition, the two ministers discussed ways to apply carbon capture technologies as an essential tool to mitigate the impacts of climate change. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber indicated that ADNOC was and is still a pioneer in the use of carbon capture technologies at the industrial sector level through the first facility specialized in this field in the region. Tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the company plans to expand its capacity at least six times by 2030 and looks forward to sharing its pilot experience in order to help expand the use of this technology.

The meeting with the US Secretary of Energy comes on the heels of the recent visit of His Excellency John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, to Abu Dhabi to attend the Regional Climate Change Dialogue, where the participating leaders pledged to take strong measures in preparation for the convening of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. COP26 climate in Glasgow next November.

During his visit, His Excellency John Kerry toured a number of major renewable energy projects in the UAE, including the “Noor Abu Dhabi” plant, the largest solar power plant in one location in the world.

It is noteworthy that at the conclusion of the regional climate change dialogue, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America announced, in a joint statement, their commitment to addressing the repercussions of climate and stressing the importance of increasing global climate ambitions.

The two countries also announced their intention to cooperate in new investments to finance decarbonisation in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond, and to focus on assisting the countries most exposed to the risks of climate change in their efforts to adapt to its effects.