** Dr. Nawal Al Hosani

With the visit of the US Special Envoy on Climate Change this week to the UAE, which has become an international destination and a major player in promoting global efforts to combat climate change, achieve sustainability and protect the future of the planet, we recall the words of immortals uttered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. The founding father, who has always emphasized the importance of the union and its necessity to provide a better life and to fulfill the hopes of progress, pride and prosperity.

Unifying efforts The wise vision of Sheikh Zayed, who believed in the importance of uniting efforts and goals and foresaw for decades the importance of joint action for the sake of the environment, confirmed by international cooperation initiatives such as the visit of Mr. John Kerry to the UAE, which coincides with the year of fifty that the country celebrates, to discuss cooperation between the two sides in support of efforts Global to face climate change.

Based on that vision, the two countries continue today to build on the extended partnership between them to encourage the international community to implement a unified plan of action for a sustainable future.

This vision continues today with the meeting of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, His Excellency Alok Sharma, President of the United Nations Climate Summit ( Cobb 26), Mr. John Kerry and officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council and a number of Arab countries on April 4 in Abu Dhabi as part of the “Regional Climate Change Dialogue.”

High-level dialogue

The event chaired by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber constituted the first high-level dialogue at the ministerial level to enhance efforts to combat climate change and to develop new opportunities for this cooperation in the Middle East and the world. The results of this meeting demonstrated the importance of the international role that the UAE continues to play in hosting influential global dialogues in this vital sector for our future.

The regional climate change dialogue in the UAE highlighted a common value that it shares with the countries participating in the dialogue, foremost of which is the United States, which is the spirit of teamwork, which guarantees concerted efforts to find solutions to major challenges and create a continuous positive impact.

In parallel, and since its launch in January 2021, the administration of US President Joe Biden has begun work immediately to deal with the greatest challenge facing humanity, which is the climate emergency for our planet.

A few days after assuming his duties, US President Biden signed a series of executive orders related to the environment, and announced a virtual summit gathering 40 world leaders in conjunction with Planet Earth Day this month, within the framework of a direct focus on achieving practical results in the field of global climate action. .

A sustainable partnership

In turn, the UAE, which will be among two Arab countries participating in the Leaders’ Climate Summit, on April 22nd, began coordination with the United States on the strategies required to deal with the global climate agenda.

To date, through the partnership between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and sustainability, we have been able to cooperate within existing projects in the UAE to contribute to facing climate challenges. Among those projects is cooperation in the field of energy, which resulted in the establishment of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant, in order to provide clean energy to the UAE.

This is in addition to MIT’s cooperation with the Masdar Institute in Abu Dhabi, and then with Khalifa University, and the development of partnerships in the field of carbon capture and storage and water desalination technologies using renewable energy. On another level, the UAE invested in a group of promising future projects that began to form on the ground in a number of regions in the United States of America, including Nebraska, Texas, California, and New Mexico, covering solar photovoltaic cells, wind energy, and lithium batteries.

In the culmination of this bilateral partnership between the two countries, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and John Kerry held a dialogue in February of this year on concerted efforts to confront the climate crisis, while promoting opportunities for sustainable economic growth, diversifying the economy and providing new jobs promising for a carbon-free future.

The two sides agreed to form bilateral working groups to implement the common climate agenda and contribute to regional and international sustainable development.

Climate Summit

While preparations continue for the convening of the Climate Summit (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, months from now, and as the time available to address global warming is tight, there is no alternative to cooperation, not only between the UAE and the United States, but with all countries that support this trend in various around the world.

From the location of the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE contributed in a central way to shaping the vocabulary of the global dialogue on renewable energy.

If we take the renewable energy sector as an example, the UAE has investments in this sector in more than 70 countries around the world.

The UAE, the United States of America and the global community agree that the next decade is a decade of decisive action for the climate. As we head towards the Climate Summit (COP 26), we hope that it will be a turning point in our handling of the climate change crisis, in which the UAE is putting all its expertise in the field of clean energy to help confront it.

** Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency “IRENA”