The relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Korea has reached a special level of strategic development between the two countries, reinforced by the historical visits between the two leaderships, which reflected the keenness of the two countries to develop it and document effective communication and continuous interdependence to provide opportunities for cooperation in several fields, as relations have developed over more than 4 years. decades and became a model for joint cooperation in various fields, and the success of relations promoted a group of partnerships and mutual benefit between the two friendly countries, which contributed to advancing the progress of joint work between them.

The UAE has a strategic and special partnership with Korea, as it is the first country in the Middle East to enjoy this kind of partnership, which has contributed to strengthening cooperation in various fields, the most important of which are economic, political and security cooperation, and in the field of food security, in addition to cooperation in the fields of defense and health care. Culture, government administration, space, energy, and tourism. The UAE and Korea presented a distinguished model for relations between the two countries, which is based on international cooperation in development and facing challenges, which has proven to be a role model in the field of cooperation, strategic partnerships, and the exchange of experiences and best practices in various fields. fields, so that the relationship of the two countries has become more solid and strong with the continuous development of partnerships.

Relations have exceeded continuous growth since their inception, and are currently witnessing great momentum at the governmental and private levels, and a diversification of economic cooperation activities at all levels.

The agreement to establish the “Barakah” peaceful nuclear energy plant in 2009 is one of the most important milestones in bilateral relations between the UAE and Korea, as the project completed the operation of its first plant reactor in August of 2020, despite the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic to the world. The UAE is building four units at the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plant, and the completion rate of the project as of June 2022 has reached 97%. Construction of the plant began in July 2012 after obtaining the construction license from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and the No Objection Certificate from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. When fully operational, the four Barakah plants will produce the equivalent of 25% of the electricity consumed in the UAE, and will reduce 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the country’s roads every year.

Diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea officially began on June 18, 1980 AD, and since that date, bilateral relations between the two countries witnessed a remarkable development, and these relations reached a “strategic partnership” in the year 2009 AD, then to a “special strategic partnership” in the year 2018 AD, And these relations expanded to include all fields.

The mutual visits of the leaders of the two countries and high-level officials between the two sides played an important role in consolidating and strengthening relations, and the most prominent visit at the level of leaders was the visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in June 2006 AD, May 2010 AD, March 2012 AD, and February 2014 AD, and February 2019 AD.

On the Korean side, the most prominent visits of the leaders were the visit of former President Roh Moo-hyun in May 2006, the visits of former President Lee Myung-bak in December 2009, March 2011, February 2012 and November 2012, and the visits of former Korean President Park Geun-hye in May 2014 and March 2015, and the visit of former President Moon Jae-in in March 2018 and January 2022 at the Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters. At the level of ministers and high-level officials, many visits took place, the latest of which was the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Seoul in July 2020.

a dialogue

The UAE and Korea strengthened their relations by activating channels of dialogue and high-level meetings between the two sides, including the strategic dialogue between the two ministries of foreign affairs, a meeting (2 + 2) between the ministries of foreign affairs and defense, high-level consultations on nuclear cooperation, and meetings of the joint economic committee, as well as by signing Numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries in various fields of cooperation.

15 flights per week for national carriers

National carriers operate 15 weekly flights to Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, according to data from the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The authority’s data, of which Al-Ittihad obtained a copy, indicated that two national carriers operate direct flights to Korea, namely “Etihad Airways”, which operates 8 flights per week to Seoul, while “Emirates Airlines” operates about 7 flights per week.

With regard to the number of weekly flights of Korean carriers to the country, Korean Air operates 3 weekly flights to Dubai International Airport.

Etihad Airways began operating its first flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul on December 11, 2010, while Emirates Airlines launched its flights to Seoul in 2005, while the number of Korean tourists to the UAE until 2019 reached more than 200,000 visitors. .

Memoranda of Understanding

The UAE and the Republic of Korea have signed several memorandums of understanding and cooperation between the two countries in the health and medical fields, which include medical assessment and licensing programmes, hospital management and exchange of medical expertise, in addition to areas of expertise exchange in medical education.

The UAE-Korean relations extend for more than 42 years, and are currently witnessing great momentum at the government and private levels, and a diversification of economic cooperation activities at all levels, while the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached $4.8 billion in 2020.

The UAE enjoys distinguished economic cooperation relations with the Republic of Korea, and the UAE is Korea’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about $13.9 billion, while the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached $4.8 billion in 2020.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UAE and the Republic of Korea in April 2016 on mutual exemption from prior entry visa, holders of diplomatic, special, official, service and ordinary passports who are citizens of the country are allowed to enter the Republic of Korea without obtaining a prior visa and stay on Korean soil for a period of 90 days. About 13,000 South Koreans reside in the UAE, 6,500 of whom live in Abu Dhabi, and 2,055 of them work at the Barakah station project site. Annually, 200,000 Koreans visit the UAE.

On the other hand, in 2018, 11,427 Emiratis visited the Republic of Korea, an increase of 4% over 2017. In 2019, more than 176,000 Koreans visited the UAE, while the number of Emiratis who visited Korea reached more than 9,000 Emiratis.