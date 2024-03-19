The United Arab Emirates and World Central Kitchen announced that they have successfully completed the delivery of food aid to Gaza by sea, and delivered it to northern Gaza.

The mission – dubbed Operation Ark and conducted in cooperation with Open Arms and with support from the government of Cyprus – launched from Cyprus and docked near the coast of Gaza. It is the first delivery of food aid by sea since October.

Huge aid was delivered to northern Gaza this morning, in cooperation with a convoy from the World Food Program, which transported ready-made meals from the World Central Kitchen Foundation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen, said: “We are grateful for this close cooperation between the UAE and World Central Kitchen with Open Arms and for the support provided by the government of Cyprus, which contributed to The success of our latest efforts. Delivering aid to Gaza by sea is a very important and long overdue step, as food and water are a universal right. The tragic humanitarian situation in Gaza requires a broad response – including the delivery of aid by sea, air and land. We also seek to Delivering additional aid by sea, and we look forward to working with the international community to make all possible efforts to urgently confront this challenge.”

The first sea shipment carried about 200 tons of rice, flour and proteins. An additional 240 tons are also being prepared to be sent via a second sea voyage to Gaza from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus.

Since October, World Central Kitchen and its partners have provided more than 39 million meals in Gaza, and they are constantly working to meet various challenges and needs. The efforts of the World Central Kitchen represent more than 60% of the humanitarian aid provided by non-governmental organizations in Gaza.

To date, the UAE has delivered 21,000 tons of urgent supplies, which include food, water and medical supplies, sent via 216 flights, 10 airdrops, 964 trucks and two ships.