The UAE and the Global Central Kitchen announced that they had successfully completed the delivery of food aid to Gaza by sea, and delivered it to the northern Strip.

The mission – named Operation Ship and conducted in cooperation with Open Arms and with support from the government of Cyprus – launched from Cyprus and docked near the coast of Gaza, and is the first delivery of food aid by sea since last October.

Huge aid was delivered to northern Gaza yesterday, in cooperation with a convoy from the World Food Program, which transported ready-made meals from the World Central Kitchen Foundation.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Erin Gore, CEO of the World Central Kitchen Foundation, said: “We are grateful for this close cooperation between the UAE and the World Central Kitchen Foundation with Open Arms, and for the support provided by the government of Cyprus, which… Contributed to the success of our recent efforts. Getting aid to Gaza by sea is a very important and long overdue step, as food and water are a universal right. The dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza require a wide-ranging response – including the delivery of aid by sea, air and land. We also seek to deliver additional aid by sea, and we look forward to working with the international community to make all possible efforts to confront this challenge urgently.” The first sea shipment carried about 200 tons of rice, flour and proteins. An additional 240 tons are also being prepared to be sent via a second sea voyage to Gaza from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus.

Since October, the World Central Kitchen Foundation and its partners have provided more than 39 million meals distributed in Gaza, and they are constantly working to confront challenges, as the efforts of the World Central Kitchen represent more than 60% of the humanitarian aid provided by non-governmental organizations in Gaza.

To date, the UAE has delivered 21,000 tons of urgent supplies, including food, water and medical supplies, sent via 216 flights, 10 airdrops, 964 trucks and two ships.

