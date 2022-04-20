Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Ministry of Economy and the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Republic of Korea signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of enhancing prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of supporting and developing entrepreneurship and strengthening partnerships between small and medium enterprises in the two countries.

The signing of the memorandum was witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises. The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and from the Korean side, His Excellency Kimon Kim, President of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Korea. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said that the United Arab Emirates is keen to strengthen relations of joint cooperation with the Republic of South Korea in all fields, and the entrepreneurship sector and cooperation in the system of supporting small and medium enterprises and expanding cooperation between the companies of the two countries is a major driver of the partnership.

His Excellency added: “The UAE attaches great importance to the development of the small and medium enterprise sector as one of the pillars of the country’s new economic model and its strategic plans for the future in line with the principles and objectives of the 50’s. International partnerships represent a major focus of the country’s efforts in this regard, and the Republic of Korea is a major partner of the country Efforts to develop entrepreneurship”, explaining that the signing of the memorandum today represents an important new stage in the cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea to increase the role of entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises in the two countries in economic cooperation and the development of partnerships, especially in the sectors of health technology and smart agriculture, as well as increasing trade exchange. Stimulating quality investments based on innovation, research and development.

In light of the memorandum, the two sides will work on designing flexible partnership programs during the next phase, through which Emirati and Korean small and medium-sized companies can enter the markets of the two countries more easily and effectively, in addition to cooperating in the transfer of knowledge regarding the development of programs, policies and legislation related to the entrepreneurship sector in the two countries. The MoU will also contribute to increasing the linkage between small and medium-sized companies in the UAE and their counterparts in South Korea as suppliers and trading partners with a competitive advantage.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the two sides also agreed to develop a joint platform to support small and medium-sized companies, with the aim of enabling them to identify promising investment opportunities in both countries. They also established mechanisms for cooperation in supporting and exchanging market research and information, exchanging experts with regard to supporting small and medium enterprises, mutual participation in international events related to the entrepreneurship sector, and benefiting from the infrastructure supporting entrepreneurship and working to develop it.

It is noteworthy that the entrepreneurship sector and small and medium enterprises account for 99% of the total companies in Korea, while the size of the sector in the UAE is estimated at 98.5% of the total companies in the UAE.