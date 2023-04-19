Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, affirmed that the Republic of South Africa is a strategic trade and investment partner for the UAE in the African continent, indicating that the two countries continue joint work to enhance cooperation and partnership paths in priority sectors with the aim of launching a new era of economic relations between the two countries. Raise trade and investment cooperation to new levels, and create more promising opportunities in vital and influential economic sectors.

This came during his official visit to South Africa, at the head of a high-ranking Emirati delegation that included a group of senior officials and representatives of business organizations, major companies and the private sector in the country.

Al-Zeyoudi said that the UAE, thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, continues to enhance its trade and investment openness to the world, based on its influential role in contributing to leading efforts to stimulate global economic growth by reshaping the map and mechanisms of international trade to be more flexible and efficient, while at the same time enhancing the vision of the UAE. In building a prosperous and sustainable future for the national economy, and in achieving the goals of the “We Are the UAE 2031” vision by doubling the gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams, raising the value of UAE foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams, and increasing non-oil national exports to 800 billion dirhams.

Al-Zeyoudi added: “Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and South Africa continues its upward trajectory, as the total value of intra-trade last year amounted to $6.5 billion, a growth of 9.3% compared to 2021, and a record growth of 42.9% and 66.9% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively.” .

Al-Zeyoudi explained that South Africa is the UAE’s second largest trading partner in Africa, with a share of 8% of the UAE’s total non-oil trade with Africa. South Africa is also the UAE’s first African trading partner outside of the Arab countries located on the continent. His Excellency Al-Zeyoudi indicated that the UAE ranked ninth in the world, and first in the Arab world in trade with South Africa, with a share of 38% of South Africa’s total trade with Arab countries, according to 2022 data.

He said that there are promising prospects for consolidating investment relations between the two friendly countries, as South African direct foreign investments in the UAE amounted to more than $377 million by the end of 2020, while the UAE’s investments in South Africa amounted to more than $1.5 billion in various sectors by the end of 2021.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi discussed ways to enhance the prospects for cooperation between the UAE and South Africa in areas and sectors of common interest, as part of a series of bilateral ministerial meetings with three ministers in the South African government, namely His Excellency Ibrahim Patil, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competitiveness, and His Excellency Pravin Gordhan, Minister Public Enterprise, and the Honorable Barbara Dallas Creasy, Minister to the Secretary of the Environment, Forestry and Hunting.

These meetings touched on the latest developments and developments in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation and ways to upgrade them in a way that creates more opportunities for the business community, supports communication between the government and private sectors in the two friendly countries, and contributes to strengthening new economic partnerships and stimulating joint economic growth.

His Excellency Al-Zeyoudi’s meeting with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Hunting touched on developments in efforts to combat climate change in the two countries and ways to enhance the participation of the private sector in these efforts, and the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) next November, which is reliable. The international community in uniting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as the conference brings together senior officials from different countries of the world to assess the progress made in combating climate change, and to develop a road map to continue these efforts in the coming years.

His Excellency Thani Al-Zeyoudi and his accompanying delegation visited the headquarters of the “DP World” operations office in South Africa, and was briefed on the qualitative services provided by the group and its contribution to linking the Gulf and Arab markets with the African continent, especially after its acquisition in 2021 of the “Imperial Logistics” company, which contributed to strengthening capabilities DP World, especially in Africa, based on its extensive infrastructure of ports, container terminals and economic zones. It also greatly accelerated the transformation of DP World into a global advanced logistics company that provides cargo owners with integrated supply chain services from the point of shipment to the destination of goods. This acquisition has created one of the best networks on the African continent in terms of inland logistics, ports, container terminals, economic zones and marine logistics.

His Excellency also met representatives of the private sector and a group of major South African companies operating in vital sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, food security, medical equipment, artificial intelligence, information technology, electricity, mining, infrastructure and others.

During the meeting, His Excellency presented the promising opportunities offered by the business environment in the UAE to foreign companies, and the facilities provided by the “Next Generation of Foreign Direct Investments” initiative to enter the UAE market and launch from it regionally and globally.

The visit included holding several bilateral meetings between representatives of companies and the private sector from both countries, with the aim of strengthening future economic partnerships between the two parties, especially companies operating in the same field.

As a result of these meetings, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi witnessed the signing of an agreement by the Emirati company, “Amea Power”, with the South African “GreenCo” energy purchase company, and another agreement with “Standard Bank” to finance the company’s investments in South Africa to contribute to meeting the growing demand for electricity and facing challenges energy there.

The accompanying delegation included His Excellency Mahsh Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, His Excellency Issa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Issa Al Ghurair Investment Company, and representatives of a group of major Emirati companies, including the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”. , G42 Healthcare Group, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, DP World, IMEA Power Company, Infinity Power Company, Kanoo Group, and others.