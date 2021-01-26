Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Zdravko Bozevalsk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Slovenia discussed ways to develop economic partnership between the two countries in a wide range of sectors of common interest, the most important of which are tourism, aviation, technology, entrepreneurship and agriculture.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, the two ministers discussed, in the presence of Jumah Muhammad Al-Kit, Assistant Undersecretary for the International Trade Sector, the most prominent economic developments in the global arena and the developments of bilateral economic relations between the two countries, and they also reviewed opportunities for cooperation to support efforts for economic recovery from the pandemic. Corona », especially in the areas of trade and investment, the prospects for sustainable partnership during the post-” Covid-19 “phase, and giving a greater role to the private sector and companies in the two countries to benefit from the existing economic partnership and support the goals and aspirations of the two countries in achieving development.

the trade exchange

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri reviewed the most prominent indicators of trade exchange between the two countries, as the total non-oil foreign trade between the two sides in 2019 recorded about $ 154 million, while re-export activities from the UAE to Slovenia during the same year recorded a growth of more than 55%. Compared to 2018. The main commodities in trade exchange between the two countries are materials and food industries, machinery and metal products.

During the meeting, His Excellency praised the strength of the economic partnership between the two countries, stressing the importance of the progress made in framing aspects of joint economic cooperation through the recent holding of the Joint Economic Committee and the signing of a number of important agreements.

His Excellency added: We are confident that these efforts will open wider horizons for cooperation during the next stage, and that this will be reflected in the increase in the volume of trade exchanges, the strengthening of the presence of Emirati exports in the Slovenian markets, as well as the development of commercial and investment partnerships in quantity and quality between the UAE business community and its Slovenian counterpart, stressing His Excellency on The importance of working to achieve the largest possible benefit from the opportunities available in the markets of the two countries and the strategic location of each of them, as the UAE represents a vital trade gateway for Slovenian industries to enter the Asian and Middle Eastern markets, while Slovenia is a prominent destination in Eastern Europe.

Economic diversification

His Excellency reviewed the main components of the UAE economy and the strategies that the state adopts to achieve economic diversity, flexibility and competitiveness, increase knowledge, innovation and technology in the business environment, and the most prominent opportunities and sectors proposed for partnership with Slovenia during the next stage.

His Excellency Bin Touq briefed his Slovenian counterpart on the efforts the UAE is taking to accelerate the process of economic recovery from the “Covid-19” pandemic, noting that “the UAE is leading a pioneering and integrated plan that includes a package of flexible initiatives to promote recovery and economic revival and develop a sustainable development path for the economy for some stage.” After “Covid-19”, we welcome cooperation with Slovenia in many initiatives of the plan in the interest of the two countries.

His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s keenness to move to new levels of cooperation with Slovenia in many other vital sectors, such as tourism and small and medium enterprises, and said: Slovenia has a strong industrial base in many sectors, and we are keen to exchange experiences in various fields, especially those associated with Technology, research and development, intellectual property and entrepreneurship, ”he also noted the importance of Slovenia’s participation in the“ Dubai Expo ”, which will be held in October 2021, as a platform to enhance cooperation and partnership at the bilateral level as well as with the regional and global business community.

Economic activities

For his part, His Excellency Zdravko Bozevalsk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Slovenia, affirmed his country’s keenness to develop bilateral relations with the UAE in various vital fields, especially in priority economic sectors and activities.

His Excellency Bozevalsk emphasized that the meeting represented an opportunity to identify the most prominent sectors of common interest in the two countries during the next stage, explaining by saying: We see promising opportunities for partnership with the UAE at the governmental and private levels in many fields, the most prominent of which are technology, industry, agriculture and logistics.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia added that his country is interested in attracting Emirati investments to the promising sectors and the various opportunities that Slovenia enjoys, stressing the Slovenian government’s keenness to provide a stimulating and attractive investment environment for Emirati companies. He also stressed that Slovenia is looking forward to achieving a strong participation in the Dubai Expo. 2020 ».

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and dialogue during the next stage to expand areas of cooperation, and to open direct communication channels between the UAE private sector and its Slovenian counterpart, in order to achieve the development aspirations of the two countries.