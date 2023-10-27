The UAE and Saudi financial markets topped the Arab stock exchanges during the third quarter of this year, after achieving market gains of approximately $167 billion, according to the Arab Monetary Fund.

The fund stated, in the quarterly bulletin for the Arab financial markets, which monitors the performance of 15 stock exchanges, that the UAE markets achieved market gains of about $32.5 billion in the third quarter, distributed at $20.7 billion for the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and $11.8 billion for the Dubai Financial Market.

The bulletin stated that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market increased from $755.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of this year to $776.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, while the market value of the Dubai Financial Market increased from $177.8 billion to $189.7 billion.

The bulletin indicated that the Saudi financial market achieved market gains of about $134.1 billion, with its market value increasing from $2.908 trillion to $3.04 trillion, while the market capitalization of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased from $162.6 billion to $165.8 billion, with a gain of more than $3.2 billion.

The bulletin stated that the Egyptian Stock Exchange achieved gains of about $7 billion and its market capitalization rose from $37.5 billion to $44.5 billion, and the Casablanca Stock Exchange recorded gains of about $1.76 billion and its capital reached $58.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of this year, compared to about $57.2 billion. In the second quarter of 2023.

According to the bulletin, the market capitalization of the Kuwait Stock Exchange reached $133.07 billion by the end of the third quarter of this year, the Muscat Stock Exchange reached $61.04 billion, the Bahrain Stock Exchange reached $20.19 billion, and the Amman Stock Exchange reached $23.8 billion. The market capitalization of the Beirut Stock Exchange recorded about $18.2 billion. The Tunis Stock Exchange is about $7.4 billion, the Palestine Stock Exchange is $4.88 billion, the Damascus Stock Exchange is about $4 billion, and the Algerian Stock Exchange is $553 million.