The UAE and Saudi financial markets topped the Arab stock exchanges during last week’s trading, after achieving market gains that exceeded $21 billion, according to the Arab Monetary Fund.

In the weekly bulletin of the Arab financial markets, which monitors the performance of 13 stock exchanges, the fund stated that the UAE markets achieved market gains of about $9.86 billion last week, distributed by $5.57 billion for the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and $4.29 billion for the Dubai Financial Market.

The bulletin indicated that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market increased from $729.1 billion to $762.6734.7 billion, while the market value of the Dubai Financial Market increased from $173.9 billion to $178.2 billion.

She indicated that the Saudi financial market achieved market gains of about $11.37 billion, with an increase in its market value from $2.91 trillion to $2.92 trillion, while the market capital of the Qatar Stock Exchange increased to $167.9 billion, gaining more than $1.1 billion.

The bulletin stated that the Kuwait Stock Exchange achieved gains of about $2.8 billion, with a market capitalization of $135.2 billion, and the Casablanca Stock Exchange recorded gains of about $2.08 billion, with a capital of $58.5 billion.

According to the bulletin, the Egyptian Stock Exchange achieved market gains that exceeded $840.4 million, bringing its market capitalization to $37.5 billion, while the Muscat Stock Exchange increased by $54.2 million, and its market capitalization reached $61.6 billion.

The bulletin showed that the market capitalization of the Bahrain Stock Exchange reached $28.9 billion, the Amman Stock Exchange $24.9 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange $18.7 billion, the Palestine Stock Exchange $5.02 billion, and the Damascus Stock Exchange $2.67 billion.

The bulletin pointed out that the gains of Arab stock exchanges amounted to $25.3 billion at the end of last week, raising their market capitalization from $4.351 trillion to $4.376 trillion.