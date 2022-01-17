This came during a phone call received by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he condemned the sinful Houthi militia attack on civilian facilities and areas in the UAE, which resulted in a number of dead and wounded, expressing his sincere condolences for the victims of the attack and his best wishes. Speedy recovery to the injured.

The two sides pointed out that the forces of evil and terrorism have wreaked havoc in brotherly Yemen, killing the dear Yemeni people and continuing to spread their terrorist acts with the aim of destabilizing the region’s security and stability and in miserable and failed attempts to spread chaos in the region.

During the phone talks, the two sides stressed the need for the international community to stand up to these flagrant violations of international laws and norms and to reject and condemn these terrorist crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security.