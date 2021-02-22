Shaaban Bilal and Ahmed Atef, WAM (Cairo, Kuwait)

Two official delegations, representing both the UAE and the State of Qatar, met in the sisterly State of Kuwait yesterday, in the first meeting between the two sides to follow up on the statement of “Al-Ula”.

The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula statement, and stressed the importance of preserving Gulf cohesion and developing joint Gulf action, in the interest of the GCC countries and their citizens, and achieving stability and prosperity in the region.

The two sides appreciated the efforts of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting the recent Gulf summit that resulted in the Al-Ula statement.

In conclusion, the two sides expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, for the precious efforts made by the State of Kuwait to heal the rift and support the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to hosting the first meeting between the two countries.

Gulf experts said that the meeting is considered an indication that reconciliation has become serious and tangible on the ground, stressing that the meeting is a clear message of cohesion, strength of position and solidity in defending and preserving the legacy among the Gulf peoples.

The experts added to “Al-Ittihad” that the meeting cuts the way to attempts to obstruct the return of Gulf alignment on common issues and to achieve stability in the region.

Faisal Al-Sanea, a Saudi political analyst, said that this meeting would cut off the way for those lying in wait for the unity and stability of the Gulf, who are no longer hiding their ugly face in sowing discord and exaggerating any disagreement, through inflammatory media and policies that have no goal other than dividing this region in anticipation of its wealth and unique location In the heart of the world.

Al-Sanea pointed out to “Al-Ittihad” that the Al-Ula summit, which received great attention, embodied the keenness that the Kingdom persisted in with its brothers, led by Kuwait in reuniting and stopping sedition, and spreading the message of peace and brotherhood first and foremost among its sons, regardless of differences and difficulties.

The Saudi political analyst confirmed that the meeting between the UAE and Qatar was echoed among observers, as he showed the true face of the people of the same household, referring to this meeting that reflected the willpower in overcoming all difficulties and setting aside all obstacles, and that what the coming days will endure will be more beautiful in light of the awareness of the people of the Gulf. In strengthening the fraternal relations between them and vigilance to ward off the plague of stalkers.

In addition, Othman Al-Masoud, a Kuwaiti lawyer and political analyst, emphasized that the meeting between the Emirati and Qatari sides is an indication that the solution has become serious and tangible on the ground, stressing that it is a clear message of cohesion, strength of position and solidity in defending and preserving the legacy between the Gulf peoples.

Al-Masoud appreciated the role of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in his efforts to defuse the crisis in a solution, also affirming the desire of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, which was among his wishes for which he sought to resolve the crisis and his remarkable stances in this regard.

Khalid Al-Ajmi, a Kuwaiti political analyst and member of the International Federation of Trade Unions, agreed that this is a real scene for the Gulf House to overcome the most difficult stages of restoring the unity of the ranks, to confirm that the wise men overcome the Arab crises because everyone is in one boat.

Al-Ajami added to “Al-Ittihad” that the region is raging with conflicts and crises. Therefore, uniting the ranks is irreplaceable under the auspices of the leaders, rulers and their peoples, which is confirmed by this meeting on the land of Kuwait.

Dr. Bassam Al-Shatti, an academic at Kuwait University, indicated to him that the meeting that took place strengthens the cohesion of the Gulf house, explaining that any conflict will lead to failure and external ambitions, especially since the area that brings together the GCC countries is much greater than the points of disagreement.

Bassam Al-Shatti added to Al-Ittihad that this is a good initiative for reform between Arab countries and the Gulf in particular, pointing to the need to confront the danger of social media and electronic flies that aim at destroying brothers, stirring up strife and problems and tearing apart the unity of the ranks.