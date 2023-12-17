Ahmed Murad (Cairo)

Relations between the UAE and Qatar are witnessing new milestones in fruitful cooperation and Gulf solidarity, in light of the mutual visits at the highest levels, which culminated last October in the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the State of Qatar, where His Highness witnessed the opening of the international exhibition. For horticulture, “Doha Horticulture Expo 2023”, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, under the slogan “Green desert… a better environment.”

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, also made a fraternal visit to the country last November, and at the forefront of his reception was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, where the two parties discussed fraternal relations and various paths of cooperation and joint work in All fields in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries and brings goodness and prosperity to their people.

High-level meetings and consultations between the two countries enhance work to coordinate cooperation on issues of common interest at the Gulf, regional and international levels.

About a year ago, specifically on December 5, 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, made his first official visit to Qatar after assuming the presidency in the middle of last year.

This visit represented an important step towards strengthening Gulf solidarity and consolidating the path of cooperation, integration and coordination.

A few days later, specifically on January 18, 2023, Abu Dhabi hosted a six-party summit that brought together the leaders of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan under the title “Prosperity and Stability in the Region.” It came with the aim of consolidating cooperation between the six countries in all fields in a way that serves development, prosperity and stability in the region as a whole. Through more joint action, cooperation and regional solidarity.

The leaders discussed various paths of cooperation and joint coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a future in which they enjoy greater development, progress and prosperity, stressing the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in dealing with the political, security and economic challenges facing the region, in a way that ensures building a more stable and prosperous future for the peoples. The whole area.

On November 9, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived in the Emirates on a fraternal visit, during which he discussed with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, various paths of cooperation and joint work in all fields. Ways to enhance joint Gulf action to achieve the interests of the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their aspirations towards development and continued progress.

The list of Emirati-Qatari meetings that took place during the past two years was not limited to the level of leaders, as it brought together many meetings between senior officials of the two countries. In June of this year 2023, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council, met with His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, the two officials discussed ways to activate joint action through parliamentary diplomacy, and stressed the importance of strengthening the joint Gulf parliamentary work system and raising it to broader horizons at all levels.

The two sides stressed the importance of exchanging bilateral visits to serve common interests, enhance parliamentary cooperation, and support the prominent role of the UAE and the State of Qatar in ensuring security and stability, achieving progress and prosperity, spreading peace, and serving humanity in countries of the region and the world.

The UAE and Qatar are linked by strong fraternal ties, which the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, has been keen to strengthen since the announcement of the establishment of the UAE on December 2, 1971.

Bilateral relations between the Emirates and Qatar were strengthened through the establishment of several joint committees, most notably the Emirati-Qatari Higher Committee, which was established in 1998 out of the two countries’ keenness to develop and enhance cooperation between them in various fields. This committee sought, over the course of nearly 25 years, to deepen joint cooperation between the two countries. The two countries are in the fields of energy, industry, finance, economy, trade, youth and sports, transportation, civil aviation, meteorology, higher education and scientific research, municipality, agriculture, civil service, public works, and housing.

Experts: The strength of relations was reflected in the various sectors

The Vice President of the Arab Center for Studies, Dr. Mukhtar Al-Ghobashi, stated that the UAE and Qatar have had close and established relations for decades, and these relations have increased significantly with the presence of many social, cultural and religious ties that bring together the Emirati and Qatari peoples, in addition to the common customs and traditions that arise. It includes families, families and tribes in the two brotherly countries.

Al-Ghubashi told Al-Ittihad: “The UAE and Qatar have well-established relations under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and these relations are supported by a common cultural, social and humanitarian heritage, which has allowed the establishment of strong relations that have been reflected in many different sectors, especially the economic and cultural fields.” And creativity.

On December 4, 2007, the Doha Declaration was issued regarding the establishment of the Gulf Common Market, and the UAE and Qatar rushed to unify and intensify their joint cooperation in order to make this Gulf economic experiment a success, which facilitates the movement of goods between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Vice President of the Arab Center for Political Studies pointed out the depth and closeness that characterize the historical relations between the UAE and Qatar, which must be built upon in order to work to maximize aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors and fields, and in order to work to achieve prosperity and well-being for the two brotherly peoples. And then push forward the wheel of joint Gulf action.

With the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai in October 2021, the distinguished participation of the State of Qatar in the activities of the international exhibition came, and the distinguished Qatari participation reflected the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries. The Qatar Pavilion was located within the Sustainability Zone on an area of ​​920 square meters, and included two main exhibitions and exhibition spaces that narrate the history of… Qatar and its culture.

Building a knowledge economy

The Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union, Ambassador Jamal Bayoumi, stressed the importance of economic and trade relations between the UAE and Qatar, which have witnessed continuous development and growth over the past decades in light of the presence of many economic commonalities that unite the two countries, most notably the keenness to move towards building a knowledge-based economy. To diversify sources of income and reduce dependence on oil and gas exports, which has brought about remarkable development in various economic sectors in the two countries.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union pointed out that the UAE and Qatar possess many elements of economic power that attract foreign investments worth tens of billions of dollars, and therefore work must be done to strengthen economic and trade alliances between the two countries, and to benefit from all available opportunities, especially in light of the close geographical distance. They are only half an hour apart by air, which provides the opportunity to easily follow up on projects and improve trade exchange between them.

According to official estimates, during the year 2022, economic relations between the UAE and Qatar witnessed a qualitative shift in various sectors, supported by an increase in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries, and the growth of joint investments, especially in the tourism, oil and energy sectors. The volume of non-oil trade exchange reached during the first nine months of In 2022, about 22.6 billion dirhams, compared to 9 billion dirhams for the same period in 2021.

Data

The data showed an increase in UAE imports from Qatar during the first nine months of 2022 to 6.2 billion dirhams, compared to 4 billion dirhams for the same period in 2021, and total non-oil exports increased to 16.4 billion dirhams, compared to 5.5 billion dirhams during the comparison period.