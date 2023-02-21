The United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan held the first session of the joint consular committee between them to advance and consolidate cooperation in all joint consular fields for the care and service of the citizens of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from the State side, and from the Pakistani side, Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Director for the Middle East Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Faisal Lutfi stressed the importance of cooperation in the consular field and its role in advancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, praising the positive developments achieved during this year, and in terms of bilateral consular relations, he thanked all the efforts made by both sides to provide distinguished consular services and facilitate the movement of citizens of the two countries.

In turn, Radwan Ahmed Sheikh praised the pioneering position enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels, and the vital role it plays at various levels, stressing the importance of this committee in strengthening consular cooperation frameworks in all fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of joint consular issues between the two countries and plans to follow up and develop them, in addition to discussing ways to enhance joint consular cooperation.

Faisal Lutfi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his praise for the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries in the consular field, and affirmed the UAE’s keenness and interest in strengthening and developing relations between the two countries, which reflects the aspirations and directions of the wise leadership.

He added that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan witnessed qualitative shifts that directly contributed to the consolidation of these relations and moving them forward, whether at the bilateral or global level. He also stressed that the UAE and Pakistan have strong and solid relations based on a long and ancient history and based on many common interests.

For his part, Radwan Ahmed Sheikh praised the development of bilateral relations between the two countries during the past years, especially in the field of consular cooperation, stressing that his country aspires to develop cooperation and exchange experiences with the UAE in this field, in a way that benefits the citizens of the two countries and strengthens bilateral relations. between the two friendly countries.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the Ministry of Justice and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, as well as representatives from the competent authorities in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, participated in the meeting.