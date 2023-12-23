This partnership paves the way for increased trade, investment flows and bilateral cooperation between the private sectors in the UAE and Mauritius.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Manish Gobin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, signed a joint statement to announce the successful completion of the talks. The signing ceremony took place during the visit of a high-level Emirati delegation headed by Al Zeyoudi to Mauritius.

The two sides completed the terms of the agreement only four months after the first round of talks, and it will be officially signed at a later time, in preparation for the start of the procedures followed in the two countries to ratify and activate it, and then enter into force.

Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE and Mauritius enjoy two important strategic locations in the heart of international trade, as Mauritius overlooks the Indian Ocean and has a growth-oriented economic vision that is consistent with the vision of the UAE.

Al-Zeyoudi said: “We consider Mauritius an important partner of the UAE within the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements program, and within the country’s efforts to achieve the best mutual benefit from bilateral opportunities resulting from open, rules-based trade.”

He added: “With the potential to add a full 1 percent to the Mauritian economy by 2031 and boost the UAE’s GDP by 1.2 percent in the same period, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries provides multiple benefits to both sides, and this will not only be through enhancing flows.” Trade, and even creating new paths for strategic investment, cooperation between the private and academic sectors, and support for small and medium enterprises.”

For his part, Manish Gobin said: “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to improve the business climate and remove any obstacles to trade in goods, trade in services and investment flows.”

He added: “This agreement, which is the first of its kind between the UAE and an African country, will certainly play a pivotal role in establishing joint projects that contribute to achieving the strategic goals of the two countries towards their participation in regional value chains, and we look forward to working with our partners in the UAE to develop and implement the ambitious goals of this agreement.” “Partnership.”

The comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Mauritius is based on nearly five decades of relations between the two sides, including the opening of an office in Dubai affiliated with the Mauritius Economic Development Board. The agreement includes trade in goods, rules of origin, customs administration, trade facilitation, investment facilitation, trade in services and others. Once implemented, it will accelerate growth in non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Mauritius, which amounted to $63.1 million in the first half of 2023, while enhancing opportunities in the chemicals, metals and petroleum products sector, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The Mauritian economy, which is considered one of the most promising economies in Africa, achieved GDP growth of 8.5 percent in 2022, the highest in 35 years.

The services sector, which represents 67 percent of Mauritius's gross domestic product, provides tremendous potential for Emirati companies specialized in communications, computer, information, travel, transportation, and financial services that are looking to expand in the African region.

Through established criteria to identify and facilitate targeted investment, the agreement is expected to stimulate foreign direct investment in the financial technology, healthcare and tourism sectors.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements Program is an essential pillar of the country's growth strategy, which aims to raise the value of non-oil foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams by 2031 and double the size of the UAE economy by 2030. So far, the agreements signed in the program include the East region. Central, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America – home to nearly a quarter of the world's population.