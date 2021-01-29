Dubai (WAM)

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discussed with the Mauritanian Ministry of Housing and Land Reclamation, means of enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging expertise and experiences in the fields of infrastructure, housing and transport between the two brotherly countries.

This came during the meeting that brought together Eng. Hassan Mohamed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, and Mr. Ahmed Al-Mukhtar, Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Land Reclamation in Mauritania, in the presence of Mohamed Ahmed Salem Mohamed, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the state, and Sheikh Moulay, Director General of the Ministry Housing and land reclamation, and a number of officials at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Al-Mansoori explained that this meeting is the result of the strong relations between the UAE and Mauritania, which contributes to strengthening cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides, pointing out that the Mauritanian delegation was briefed on the best practices followed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the field of housing and its experience in the field of developing The infrastructure and its mechanism of action to develop the sustainability system.