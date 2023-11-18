The UAE and Malta called for a Security Council meeting next week, in light of the “deeply worrying” developments in Palestine.

The spokeswoman for the UAE mission to the United Nations, Shahad Matar, said in a tweet on her official account on the “X” platform: The UAE and Malta called for a Security Council meeting next week, in light of the extremely worrying developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, and their severe impact on women and children.

Shahad Matar added that the UAE and Malta asked Sima Bahouth, Executive Director of UN Women, and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, to provide briefings to the Council.

This comes hours after the UAE transferred the first batch of injured Palestinian children from Al-Arish International Airport, in preparation for their treatment in the UAE.

The 45 children who were transported to the Emirates plane are the first batch that will arrive in the Emirates, out of a total of 1,000 Palestinian children with their families, to be provided with all types of medical and health care they need in Emirates hospitals until they recover and return.