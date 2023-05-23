Today, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Malaysia signed a joint declaration of intent to launch talks to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries.

The declaration of intent was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the head of a high-level delegation to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The joint declaration of intent was signed by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, on the Emirati side, and the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tenko Zafrul, on the Malaysian side.

Thani Al-Zeyoudi stressed that the signing of the joint declaration of intent to launch talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Malaysia reflects the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which witnessed successive positive developments during the past years in all areas of cooperation, especially trade and investment relations.

Al-Zeyoudi said: “Non-oil trade between the UAE and Malaysia continues its upward trajectory during the past five years, reaching $4.6 billion in 2022, a growth of 5% compared to 2021, and an increase of 31% and 18% compared to 2020 and 2019, respectively, and Malaysia is one of the most important trade partners.” The UAE is one of the non-Arab Asian countries, as it accounts for 2% of the UAE’s non-oil trade with non-Arab Asia. It ranks eighth and comes in the 19th place in re-exports.

Al-Zayzidi added: “The UAE is the 17th trading partner in the world and the second in the Arab world to Malaysia, according to foreign trade data for the year 2022, as it accounts for 32% of Malaysia’s trade with Arab countries, and the country is also the first destination for Malaysian merchandise exports to Arab countries, accounting for 40% of Malaysia’s exports to Arab countries.

Regarding the growing investment relations between the two countries, Al-Zeyoudi indicated that the value of Malaysian investments in the UAE amounted to 150 million dollars, distributed over the industrial, building and construction sectors, real estate activities, trade activities, transportation, storage, financial activities, insurance, and professional and technical activities, while the UAE investments in Malaysia amounted to more than 220 million. dollars, of which more than $51 million is in the industrial sector.

He stressed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Malaysia comes within the UAE’s plans to expand its network of trading partners around the world with markets of strategic importance on the map of international trade, regionally and globally, pointing out that Malaysia is the fourth largest economy in Southeast Asia, and its economy continues to achieve growth rates. record thanks to strong global demand for its electronics and a wide range of other commodities.

Al-Zeyoudi pointed out that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the UAE and Malaysia will contribute – if it is completed after the successful completion of the talks – in consolidating trade and investment relations between the two friendly countries, and will launch a new era of partnership aimed at providing many opportunities for joint growth for the business communities in the two countries, especially in the sectors of interest. priority.

For his part, Zafrul said: “With the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent to launch the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement talks, Malaysia is committed to strengthening the long-term economic partnership with the UAE.”

He continued, “This agreement will pave the way for the development of a comprehensive economic framework based on mutual interests, which would establish stronger strategic cooperation, promote innovation, stimulate economic growth, and create job opportunities in both countries.”

He stressed that the UAE constantly maintains its position as a strategic trading partner for Malaysia in the Middle East, while Malaysia serves as an ideal gateway for the UAE to enter the Asian and Pacific markets.

His Excellency Tenko Zafrul added: “Based on our common aspirations, we are confident that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Malaysia and the UAE will bring enormous benefits to companies, businessmen and peoples of the two countries, which pushes the close strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.”

It is noteworthy that the UAE continues to implement its plans to expand its network of trade partners through the program of global economic agreements, as it concluded 4 comprehensive economic partnership agreements with India, Israel, Indonesia and Turkey, and the first and second agreements have already entered into force, while the implementation of the third and fourth agreements will begin soon. The country has also completed two other agreements with Georgia and Cambodia, which will be officially signed soon. Meanwhile, the UAE continues its talks to reach similar agreements with a select group of other countries of strategic importance on the map of international trade in different continents of the world.