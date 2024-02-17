The Federal National Council discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation relations with the Senate of the Republic of Madagascar, and the prospects for developing them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

This came during a meeting between His Excellency Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, head of the delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division participating in the South-South Parliamentary Conference of the Association of Senates, Shura and Similar Councils in Africa and the Arab World, with His Excellency Ravalomanana Richard, President of the Senate of the Republic of Madagascar. And the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the conference held in the city of Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

Maryam Bin Thaniah stressed that the UAE enjoys strong relations with many African countries, and is keen to strengthen parliamentary relations in line with the existing partnership in various fields, especially in the fields of modern technology, energy, investment, economy, and the exchange of experiences in the field of government administration.

His Excellency the President of the Senate of the Republic of Madagascar pointed to the depth of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Madagascar and the necessity of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two sides. The meeting was attended by members of the delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division, His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al-Abdi, Aisha Ibrahim Al-Marri, Aisha Khamis Al-Dhanhani, Hilal Muhammad Al-Kaabi, and Walid Ali Al-Mansouri, members of the Federal National Council.