Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Diplomats and experts described the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations as a solid foundation and a guarantee for the unity and cohesion of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, stressing the keenness of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries to support the excellence of joint relations in all fields.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts emphasized that the UAE and Kuwait represent one of the tributaries of joint Gulf and Arab action, and cooperate together in order to serve Gulf and Arab issues, play an influential role in protecting Gulf and Arab national security, and work to confront the challenges facing the Arab region through consultation and coordination mechanisms. common.

Historical links

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union, stressed that the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations are an ideal model for bilateral relations and comprehensive partnership in light of the presence of large areas of convergence of positions, similarity of views and aspects of cooperation between the two countries, which makes them one of the axes. The mission and vitality in the Middle East region. The establishment of the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the UAE in 2007 represented the culmination of the distinguished historical relations that bind the two countries at all levels.

The Emirati-Kuwaiti ties are a unique example of positive and fruitful relations, which are present relations that constitute an extension of the historical brotherhood that brings the two countries together at the leadership and popular levels.

The Egyptian diplomat explained to Al-Ittihad that the UAE and Kuwait have historical relations and ties that go back decades, and successive leaderships in the two countries have been keen to develop and strengthen these relations in a way that serves their common interests and meets the aspirations and aspirations of the Emirati and Kuwaiti peoples.

Prior to the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on the second of December 1971, historical, social and fraternal ties gathered between the Emirates and Kuwait, and the two sides exchanged aspects of cooperation in the fields of education, health and media services.

Friendship, brotherhood and cooperation

The former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister said: The Emirati-Kuwaiti relations witnessed a qualitative leap in development with the announcement of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971, as the two countries sought to diversify aspects of joint cooperation in the political, diplomatic and economic fields, which was evident during the meeting that took place. He brought together the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, in 1973, and the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

At a later stage, the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations strengthened during the era of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who worked with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to consolidate the foundations of political, economic and social relations between the two countries, and the two leaders had strong relations Friendship and brotherhood, and they exchanged visits and meetings on many occasions.

The strength and durability of the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations emerged during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, as the UAE was at the forefront of countries in the world that rushed to support the rights of the Kuwaiti people in regional and international forums.

With the outbreak of the battle to liberate Kuwait, the UAE Armed Forces participated in all stages of the battle, the most prominent of which was Operation Desert Storm, in which the UAE forces advanced into Kuwaiti territory, and the Peninsula Shield forces were the first to enter Kuwait City, and that was on February 24, 1991. 8 Emirati soldiers were killed, and 21 others were wounded.

Outstanding partnership

The distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries enhance joint cooperation in many sectors at the political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and other levels.

Economic cooperation reflects the reality of the growing Emirati-Kuwaiti relations, which is highlighted by official statistics and statements issued on trade exchange between the two countries.

For his part, Dr. Mukhtar Ghobashi, an expert in Arab affairs and vice president of the Arab Center for Studies, explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Emirati-Kuwaiti partnership represents an example to be followed at the Gulf and Arab levels, and this partnership has become more solid during the era of the two late leaders, His Highness Sheikh. Khalifa bin Zayed, the former president of the Emirates, and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, the former Emir of Kuwait.

Dr. Al-Ghobashi said: The UAE and Kuwait are among the important and pivotal countries, whether in the Gulf or the Arab region, and they are considered tributaries of joint Gulf and Arab action.

Harmony and compatibility

Dr. Iyad Al-Majali, an expert in international relations and director of programs at Mutah University in Jordan, described the Emirati-Kuwaiti relations as a “model of harmony and compatibility,” stressing that these relations witnessed several stages of development and stages that directly contributed to the strengthening and consolidation of their partnership, and among its justifications or the main line for it. A largely consistent foreign policy.

Dr. Majali told Al-Ittihad: The priorities and choices of the two countries are identical, and are supported by common visions and positions of the political decision-makers in the two countries, in addition to the compatibility of relevant social values ​​between the Emirati and Kuwaiti peoples.

Joint Supreme Committee

A joint supreme committee for bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait was established in 2007, and the committee held its first meeting in Abu Dhabi in March 2008, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and from the Kuwaiti side, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, Sheikh Muhammad Sabah. Peaceful morning.

Economic cooperation

Ambassador Jamal Bayoumi, former Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Investors, stressed the importance of the economic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, stressing that this partnership witnessed an unprecedented boom during the past two decades, especially with the establishment of the Joint Higher Committee between the two countries in 2006.

Ambassador Bayoumi stated that the Emirati-Kuwaiti Higher Committee clearly contributed to increasing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic field, as it succeeded in doubling the volume of trade exchange between them during the past two decades.

The Emirati and Kuwaiti leaders are keen to strengthen and develop the economic partnership between the two countries, which is embodied in the language of numbers, as the UAE ranks first in the Arab world and second in the world, after China, as the largest exporter of commodities to Kuwait. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about $10.47 billion, and the UAE’s non-oil exports to Kuwait for the year 2021 recorded a growth of 30% over the previous year, to reach the level of $9.14 billion. Kuwaiti non-oil exports to the United Arab Emirates also grew during the year 2021, reaching $1.33 billion.

The number of Kuwaiti investors in public joint-stock companies registered with the Securities and Commodities Authority reached 47,200, and the number of licenses for economic activities granted to Kuwaiti citizens in the UAE reached 465 during the year 2020.

The number of agreements signed between the UAE and Kuwait from 1972 to 2020 reached 33, while the number of memorandums of understanding and executive programs reached 4 projects during the same period.

new era

With Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assuming the leadership of Kuwait on September 30, 2020, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in May 2022, the UAE and Kuwait inaugurated a new era of joint bilateral action within the framework of their mutual eagerness to strengthen their relations. In various fields.