The visit of His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to the UAE is an important step in the path of strengthening fraternal relations between the two countries, which have risen to the level of a solid and sustainable strategic partnership at various levels and in all fields.

The visit comes at a time when UAE-Kuwaiti relations continue their upward path in all fields, thanks to the guidance and support of the wise leadership of the two brotherly countries, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The leaderships of the two countries and representatives of their governments are keen to exchange visits, in order to push bilateral relations towards broad new horizons of fruitful cooperation between the two sides.

The two countries share a rich history of fraternal relations and social and economic ties extending over many years. Kuwait was one of the first countries to establish official and diplomatic relations with the Emirates after the establishment of the state’s union in 1971. The UAE’s embassy was opened in Kuwait in 1972, while an embassy was opened in Kuwait. The State of Kuwait in Abu Dhabi in the same year.

The past years have witnessed a set of steps that demonstrated the extent of the commitment of the two brotherly countries to developing bilateral relations and enhancing rapprochement and coordination in various fields, including the formation of the joint supreme committee between the UAE and Kuwait, which works to develop bilateral relations.

The relations between the UAE and the State of Kuwait are characterized by strength and stability, and have witnessed remarkable development over the past decades. Cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait includes several prominent areas, such as political cooperation, economic and commercial cooperation, military and security cooperation, and cultural and educational relations, which resulted in dozens of agreements and memorandums of understanding. common between the two countries.