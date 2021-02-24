Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE and sisterly Kuwait have strong, deep-rooted and deep-rooted relations that span over decades, due to the commonalities between the two countries, the unity of history and destiny, and the belief in the importance of harmony, brotherhood and unity in the face of challenges. The previous period witnessed a remarkable and rapid development in the size of the partnership and the relationship in various fields and different sectors, based on the sound directives of the wise leadership in the two countries. On more than one occasion, the wise leadership expressed Kuwait’s special position and brotherhood ties and partnership between the two brotherly countries, as His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, confirmed during a telegram to His Highness in September of last year, the depth of historical and brotherly ties that The two brotherly countries and peoples gathered together, and the UAE’s keenness to move forward in everything that would strengthen close ties, enhance the existing sincere cooperation between the two countries and push it to broader and broader horizons.

The statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expresses the depth of fraternal and historical relations that continue to form a comprehensive partnership aimed at the renaissance and prosperity of the two countries. The statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces: “Kuwait, as its covenant, is always a symbol of harmony, goodness and sublime values ​​in the region and the world. The solid fraternal relations that unite our two countries are a source of pride and pride, and the importance of the historical role is growing.” The state of Kuwait is firmly established in supporting the Gulf unity and strengthening the bonds between the miserable brotherhood, through its efforts that continued for decades in support of the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council to enable it to play its effective role in strengthening and strengthening relations.

Sibling approach

The two countries witnessed many prominent and bus stations that were distinguished by excellence and prosperity, and they directly contributed to consolidating relations and moving them forward, whether at the bilateral level or through the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which would be reflected in the interests of the two brotherly countries. He laid the foundations for this relationship that brought together the UAE and its sister, the late Kuwait State, the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, may God rest his soul, within the framework of the fraternal relationship that has been established over decades, and has been strengthened since the meeting Which brought together the founding leader, the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in 1973.

Reciprocal visits

The Emirati-Kuwaiti relations are a true example of the strong ties rooted in the conscience of the two countries and their common history, which were strengthened by the mutual visits between the two leaderships, including the first visit of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the State of Kuwait in March 2005, which is The visit, which gave great strength and momentum to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

A common desire for “knowledge”

The education sector in the two countries witnessed a development in all its stages, and the desire of the people of the two peoples to acquire knowledge and knowledge is witness to the increase in the number of schools and universities, as private universities in the UAE opened a wide field for attracting Kuwaiti students who found in them a suitable alternative to the educational institutions that used to go They are sent to Europe and America, and their numbers in private universities in the country are constantly increasing, in addition to what Kuwaiti institutes, colleges and universities witness in the presence of UAE students in them.