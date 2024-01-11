The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kosovo signed a memorandum of understanding regarding mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, mission, and regular passports.

Under this memorandum; Citizens of the UAE who hold diplomatic, special, mission, and regular passports valid for a period of no less than six months are exempt from a visa to enter Kosovo and stay there for a period of up to 90 days per visit. In return, citizens of Kosovo who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports are exempt from the entry visa. To the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Donica Jervala Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding, and stressed, during a phone call today, the importance of this step in strengthening and developing bilateral relations in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on the Emirati side by His Excellency Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on the Kosovo side by His Excellency Jaber Hemeti, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the country.

The memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kosovo and facilitating movement between the two countries. It is also considered an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in all fields of common interest, including political, economic, cultural and educational.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Donica Gervala Schwarz discussed, during the phone call, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Kosovo, and the aspiration to strengthen them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in the Balkan region and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

They discussed developments in the Middle East region and the efforts of the international community to calm the situation and reach a sustainable ceasefire, in addition to strengthening the international response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out the importance of ending extremism, tension and escalating violence in the Middle East region and ensuring the protection of all civilian lives from the repercussions of the current crisis, stressing the need to accelerate the pace of delivering urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in an intensive and sustainable manner that meets their needs. .

