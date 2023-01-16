The joint statement stressed that the collective commitment to confronting climate change should not be affected by the geopolitical challenges the world is going through, the energy and food crisis, and the repercussions of the global pandemic.

This came during the visit of South Korean President Yoon Sok Yol to the UAE.

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and his Korean counterpart, Yoon Seok Yul, affirmed that the collective commitment to confronting climate change should not be affected by the geopolitical challenges the world is going through, the energy and food crisis, and the repercussions of the global pandemic.

The two sides agreed on the need to strengthen action to confront the repercussions of climate change at the national level for each country, and at the global collective level, realizing in this regard the urgent need to work on implementing the goal of the “Paris Agreement” represented in avoiding the rise in the planet’s temperature exceeding the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius. And renew their willingness to work together and with all parties within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to ensure the effective implementation of the climate action goals of both countries in line with their nationally determined contributions and goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

And there is the President of South Korea, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, on the occasion of choosing the UAE to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023, expressing his country’s readiness to provide full support to the UAE during its presidency of the conference.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his gratitude for the support of the Republic of Korea. The two sides affirmed their common vision for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be a conference for cooperation, unification of efforts, and focus on finding solutions aimed at addressing the escalating global challenges.

The President of the UAE welcomed South Korea’s hosting of the Global Adaptation Week 2023, which will be held in August of this year.

To enhance means of cooperation between the two countries in climate action, it was agreed to activate the framework agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of climate action during the first half of 2023. This agreement aims to cooperate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing adaptation capabilities, and spreading and expanding the use of Clean and green technologies.

The two sides pointed out the importance of promoting an environment supportive of effective climate action, in addition to encouraging investments in clean energy technologies and projects.

The two sides stressed the importance of the contributions provided by the private sector towards finding solutions aimed at mitigating the repercussions of climate change and adapting to it, and accelerating the transition to a low-emissions economy characterized by climate resilience.

The two sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, given its strategic importance to the economy of the two countries. They also stressed the importance of doubling research and development efforts and increasing investments in new technologies to develop the future energy system.

The two sides highlighted the importance of spreading clean energy solutions and rationalizing the energy mix at all levels with the aim of diversifying energy sources. According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

They pledged to work together to stimulate systematic progress on the path of sustainable and economically feasible transition in the energy sector, through the development and implementation of specific technologies and projects in the UAE, the Republic of Korea and in all countries of the world. They also agreed to identify and explore more opportunities for cooperation in economic fields of common interest in a way that benefits both countries, ensures benefit from their strengths, and achieves synergy in global efforts.

The two sides stressed the importance of financial support in promoting climate action globally, noting in this regard the role of the “Green Climate Fund” in supporting the efforts of developing countries in confronting climate change and achieving the goals of climate neutrality by 2050. The two sides welcomed the launch of the second version of the fund.

The two sides reached an agreement to accelerate work to launch a bilateral climate dialogue between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, and to establish this dialogue on a regular basis in order to enhance climate cooperation and follow up on the implementation of this statement.