The Ministry of Economy and the Korean Intellectual Property Office signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences and knowledge between the two countries in the fields of intellectual property, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi.

The memorandum was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Abdullah Ahmed Al-Saleh, and on the Korean side, Lee Incel, the relevant commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

Abdullah Al Saleh stressed that the UAE, thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, has paid great attention to developing the intellectual property environment to pioneering and distinguished levels and in accordance with international best practices, which contributed to supporting and encouraging innovation and creativity at the level of individuals and institutions within society, and to bring about comprehensive and qualitative development of property legislation and laws. Intellectual, in light of the fifty goals and principles and the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

He added: “The Ministry of Economy is keen to strengthen its efforts to develop the intellectual property system and encourage innovation to support the process of transferring and localizing advanced technology, developing an environment for scientific research, innovative and creative activities, and building qualified national energies, in a way that enhances the state’s competitiveness for intellectual property rights and creates an environment conducive to research, development and innovation.” And in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Innovation.

Al Saleh continued: “The signing of the memorandum with the Korean side is a continuation of the series of memorandums of understanding signed by the Ministry of Economy with the Korean office, one of the most important houses of expertise in the field of intellectual property. The new memorandum aims to strengthen the regulatory and legal frameworks for the intellectual property environment in the UAE, and to qualify and train experts.” and national cadres of researchers, designers, graduate students and others on industrial property rights, and exchange the latest experiences and knowledge on modern industrial property legal frameworks, which may include laws related to intellectual property and examination guidelines and practices for applications submitted on new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, non-fungible symbols, Blockchain, and Metaverse.

The memorandum also includes enhancing cooperation between the two sides to analyze and use patent information with the aim of identifying and developing advanced technologies in the country, as well as exchanging knowledge on examination practices in the field of industrial designs, integrated circuits, and others.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Economy has achieved a growth in many intellectual property applications submitted to it, including a 55.5% growth in the number of patent applications registered during 2022 compared to 2021, and a growth of 30.6% in the number of industrial design applications registered for the year 2022 compared to 2021.

While the number of patent applications examined for the year 2022 increased by a growth rate of 5.4% compared to 2021.