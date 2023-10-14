The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea have completed the negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between them, in preparation for its official conclusion at a later time, paving the way for a new era of constructive trade and investment cooperation and joint economic growth between the two friendly countries.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Dokgun Ahn, Minister of Commerce of the Republic of Korea, signed a joint statement in the Korean capital, Seoul, to announce the completion of the negotiations, in the presence of Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, and Juma Muhammad Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs. International Ministry of Economy.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, when signed and subsequently entered into force, will strengthen and diversify bilateral trade and economic relations by eliminating or significantly reducing customs tariffs, removing non-tariff barriers, and supporting trade in goods, services and investment.

His Excellency Thani Al Zeyoudi stressed that the Republic of Korea is an increasingly important partner for the UAE, as its advanced economy depends on manufacturing, logistics and advanced technology.

His Excellency said: “The two countries share a common vision to advance long-term sustainable growth through trade, investment and economic diversification, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will raise the constructive cooperation relations between the two friendly countries to new levels of partnership and joint economic growth.”

The completion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations comes amid the growth of UAE-Korean trade relations, as bilateral non-oil trade reached more than $3 billion in the first half of 2023, a value comparable to the same period in 2022, and a growth of 21% compared to the same period in 2021. .

The Republic of Korea occupies an advanced position among the most important trading partners of the UAE regionally and globally. According to 2022 data, the UAE is the second Arab trading partner of the Republic of Korea with a share of 24% of its non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries. Korea is also the eleventh trading partner of the UAE among non-Arab Asian countries, while it ranks twenty-eighth in the world.

The two countries enjoy promising investment relations, and investments are concentrated in many important sectors, most notably the energy sector. In recent years, partnerships between the two countries have focused on promising strategic sectors that include nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, hydrocarbons, clean and renewable energy, and hydrogen, as well as global renewable energy projects.

The Republic of Korea occupies an advanced position among the largest investors in the country, as it is ranked fifth among the non-Arab Asian countries that have direct investments in the UAE, with a share of 7% of the total non-Arab Asian investments, and it is ranked 17th globally. The two sides have a number of important joint investments. The most prominent of these projects is the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, which costs $20 billion, the construction of which was led by the Korean Electric Power Company in an alliance that includes Hyundai, Samsung, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, and Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction.

During the presidential summit held in January 2023, the two countries signed a number of memorandums of understanding to enhance trade and investment relations between them, and these agreements cover various areas such as supply chains, digital trade, logistics services, the business environment, and others. A plan worth $30 billion was also agreed upon to invest in strategic sectors of the Korean economy.

It is noteworthy that the completion of the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Korea is the latest step in the UAE’s efforts to expand its network of trading partners around the world, by concluding similar agreements, as part of its plans to double its foreign trade and the size of the national economy by 2030. The country has so far concluded 6 agreements with India, Israel, Indonesia, Turkey, Cambodia and Georgia, and its talks are continuing to reach similar agreements in the coming period with markets of strategic importance regionally and globally on the map of international trade.