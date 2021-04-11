Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are a prominent regional model in the close bilateral relations that are based on the bonds of common history and common goals and visions, as this relationship has been rooted during the past decades, thanks to the relentless follow-up and wise guidance of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries, and their common belief in the necessity Unification, coordination and joint action in facing the current challenges.

The two brotherly countries presented a bright picture of the effective political role in the affairs of the region, through their sharing of peace efforts, their joint affirmation of the importance of dialogue and finding solutions to the current regional challenges, and their continuous endeavor to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace, as each of them shared noble principles and values ​​that contribute to strengthening Arab security. Towards prosperity and progress.

The relations between the two countries represent an important factor in facing common dangers, and an effective element for achieving regional balance, as the two countries have always known their positions in support of Arab issues and affairs, and the congruence of visions regarding the importance of the advancement of the region and work to consolidate and unify Arab action, through many initiatives, programs, plans and positions that came. Based on the union vision that binds them together.

Reciprocal visits

Relations between the two brotherly countries go back to before the establishment of the UAE, and specifically since the exchange of visits between the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and King Hussein bin Talal, may God rest his soul, during the sixties, which continued after the establishment of the state The Emirates, where the state found absolute political support from the Jordanian leadership immediately after announcing the establishment of the federation, based on the bonds of Arab brotherhood and Jordan’s support for all unitary steps that would positively affect the region’s affairs.

The relationship between the two great late Arab leaders was known as a relationship of friendship, sharing visions and congruence of ideas towards the region, as the pages of history are filled with many timeless historical situations, during which the two leaders embodied the authentic Arab ethics calling for dialogue, tolerance, and emphasis on brotherhood and joint action.

The joint historical relationship between the two countries continued, thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in continuation of a journey full of goodness, love and brotherhood firmly rooted in history. From the solid foundation of a relationship that has seen many bright historic stops.

There are many reciprocal visits between the leaders of the two brotherly countries, where the discussions focused on fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and support them in various fields and exchange views on the latest developments and developments on the regional and international arenas, the course of joint Arab action, developments in the situation in the Middle East region and the efforts and endeavors to achieve Peace.

There are numerous statements that confirm the solid relationship between the two countries, as His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Jordan at all levels, based on the firm belief that integration, interdependence and Arab cooperation It is a fundamental pillar for the renaissance and prosperity of our Arab peoples.

His Highness indicated during a previous visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II to the UAE, that the UAE is looking forward to continuing the march of cooperation and partnership with Jordan, especially in the economic and developmental fields, to broader horizons and I welcome what will benefit the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that “the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will remain one heart, one hand, and a single path of goodness towards a promising future.” Brotherhood and partnership reached by the two countries, and the existence of a common conviction of the strategic importance of the one Emirati-Jordanian position towards the region’s affairs and its developments.

Multiple encounters

During the past years, many meetings were held between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with His Majesty King Abdullah II, the last of which was during the current year, where His Highness said: Between our two countries, we are keen to strengthen them in various fields for the benefit of our peoples, and we are continuing to consult on Arab and regional issues, within a framework of understanding and cooperation in a way that serves security, stability and development in the region, ”which expresses the UAE’s vision towards Jordan as a strategic and historical ally.

As an expression of these strategic relations, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan granted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Hussein bin Ali necklace, which is the highest decoration in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan given to kings and presidents Countries and governments, in appreciation and appreciation of the role of His Highness in supporting brotherly relations and joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries at all levels.

The expressions of love and love between the leadership in the two countries continued, as the name “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan / Rapid Intervention Brigade” was named to the “Rapid Intervention / High Readiness Brigade” in the Kingdom of Jordan, in appreciation and gratitude for the role of His Highness and his important initiatives in various fields, as well. It was an expression of the appreciation, gratitude and love that Jordan holds for the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it also expresses the depth of the Jordanian-Emirati relations, which remain an example to be emulated.

Joint exercises

The past years have witnessed the establishment of the joint military exercise “strong constants / 1”, within the joint exercises that are held between the UAE and the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan within the framework of joint military cooperation between them, with the aim of training in planning, implementing and managing joint military operations and activating unified procedures between the various units of the forces. Armed participation in this exercise.

The exercise aims to strengthen military relations and integrate the concepts of planning, management and implementation of military operations and the exchange of experiences, in a way that contributes to raising the level of the armed forces in the two brotherly countries, as the forces applied a series of joint military exercises in order to unify operations, common concepts and training methods.

Cooperation in the face of “Corona”

During the “Covid 19” pandemic, His Majesty King Abdullah II inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital, in the city of Aqaba, designated to receive those infected with the Coronavirus, which was established with a donation from the United Arab Emirates and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his pride in the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

A joint ministerial committee

In order to consolidate the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries, a joint ministerial committee was formed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the meetings included the signature of a set of memoranda of understanding on financial and technical cooperation between the two sides and in the fields of higher education, scientific research, communications, investments and other vital sectors, with the aim of achieving Integration in the most important areas, and the committee was keen to activate memoranda of understanding, in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

In parallel with the unity, integration and strategic partnership between the leadership in the two brotherly countries, the popular relations between the UAE and Jordan are visible, which are reflected and embodied through the mutual celebrations of national days and feelings of love, affection and brotherhood that unite the two brotherly peoples, as there is an extended Jordanian community in the UAE, who play a role. Prominent in the future vision of the UAE and its current projects, and they are an integral part of the fabric of tolerance and coexistence that characterizes the UAE society.