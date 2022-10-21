Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Ayman Al Mufleh, Jordanian Minister of Social Development, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in social development affairs between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The elderly, “senior citizens”, associations of public interest and social assistance.

The memorandum was signed during the participation of Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid in the work of the 77th session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, which was held on October 19-20 in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The memorandum comes within the framework of promoting joint Arab social action and the efforts of the two brotherly countries to consolidate relations and bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples through exchanging experiences, especially in the social and development fields.

The memorandum of understanding focused on exchanging best experiences and practices with regard to the rehabilitation and empowerment of people with disabilities “people of determination” through visits and review of the experiences of the two countries in care and rehabilitation, benefiting from the experiences and the latest laws and legislation that regulate work in this field, reviewing successful experiences in the process of employing people of determination, as well as On exchanging information, scientific publications, applications and smart programs, and participating in conferences, scientific symposia and workshops in the field of rehabilitation, which are held in both countries.

In the field of family development, the memorandum emphasized the importance of exchanging information, legislation and expertise between specialized cadres to find out the latest results of research and studies in the two countries in the family field. Policies and programs related to women’s social and institutional development, exchange of experiences, and social awareness initiatives to support issues of equality and gender balance and reduce violence against women.

The memorandum was keen to highlight the importance of developing productive families through the exchange of experiences and technical advice in the field of economic and knowledge empowerment for these families by the two countries, as well as cooperation in holding exhibitions for the products of these distinguished families, in addition to exchanging experiences, studies and research in the fields of small and micro-enterprises that generate income, as well as family programs. producer.

The memorandum of understanding dealt with protection and social care, as it provided for the exchange of experiences, studies and legislation in the field of children of unknown parentage and the like, and alternative families. As well as exchanging the results of studies in the field of protection, care and rehabilitation of juveniles and social protection institutions, and benefiting from successful experiences in this field.

With regard to caring for the elderly “senior citizens”, the memorandum touched on the importance of exchanging experiences and policies for caring for this category and encouraging cooperation between associations operating in the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the field of serving the elderly “senior citizens”.

With regard to associations of public interest, the two sides stressed the importance of exchanging experiences, voluntary initiatives and social responsibility activities, as well as cooperation in the field of relevant legislation and policies.

The memorandum of understanding dealt with social assistance and stipulated the sharing of experiences, legislation and best practices in the UAE and Jordan in empowering those who are able to work from among the beneficiaries of the assistance and qualifying them to get work and reviewing the experiences and initiatives of the two countries in finding additional sources of income for the beneficiaries of social assistance programs