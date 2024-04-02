The Joint Operations Command announced, as part of the “Galilant Knight/3” humanitarian operation, that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the eighth joint food aid drop operation in the northern Gaza Strip, where the amount of relief materials dropped by the UAE amounted to 56 tons. .

The operation continues to be implemented as an embodiment of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip.