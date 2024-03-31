The Joint Operations Command announced, within the humanitarian “Galant Knight 3” operation, that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force had implemented; The sixth joint drop of food aid into the northern Gaza Strip, where the amount of relief materials dropped by the UAE amounted to 48 tons of aid.

The implementation of this operation embodies the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people. Especially in the inaccessible areas of the northern Gaza Strip.