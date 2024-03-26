The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a second joint drop operation of humanitarian and food aid into the Gaza Strip.

The total relief aid dropped by the UAE Air Force from Jordan on the Gaza Strip amounted to 28 tons of aid.

This process embodies full and continuous cooperation and coordination between the two countries with the aim of providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip and in inaccessible areas.

This joint operation was carried out within “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip