The Joint Operations Command announced, within the humanitarian Operation Gallant Knight 3, that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the 11th joint food aid drop operation on the northern Gaza Strip.

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated, on the X platform (formerly Twitter), “The amount of relief materials dropped by the UAE amounted to 62 tons of aid.”

This operation continues to be implemented as an embodiment of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip.