The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a new joint drop operation of humanitarian and food aid on the Gaza Strip, as the total relief aid dropped by the UAE Air Force from Jordan on the Gaza Strip reached 28. tons of aid.

This process embodies full and continuous cooperation and coordination between the two countries with the aim of providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip and inaccessible areas.

This joint operation was carried out as part of Operation “Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.