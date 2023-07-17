Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The United Arab Emirates and Japan have distinguished relations that have become an example of international cooperation and coordination based on understanding and sharing common interests in a parallel manner that is dominated by respect and mutual trust between the two parties.

And this relationship was established from the early days of the establishment of the state, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, attached special importance to the relationship with Japan and included it among his first visits to the countries of the developed world due to his realization of the importance of this relationship, as days have proven the validity of such an approach.

The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Japan were represented in the fact that Japan was one of the first countries to recognize the United Arab Emirates as an independent country in December 1971. Diplomatic relations between the two countries began on May 6, 1972, when the United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Tokyo on December 20 1973, while the State of Japan opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on April 7, 1974.

historical relations

The history of the UAE-Japanese relations goes back to the period that preceded the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, when Abu Dhabi participated in the Osaka Exhibition «Expo 1970», when the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, attended the exhibition in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The history of trade relations between the two countries dates back to the middle of the twentieth century. The founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visited Japan in May 1990, and His Majesty the current Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, visited the UAE in January 1995 when he was then the Crown Prince of Japan. The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Japan in 2014 in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi constituted an important turning point in the commercial, economic and strategic relations of the two countries, as a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed that included many Among the aspects of cooperation in the field of energy and water, petroleum academic exchange, quality and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and coordination of humanitarian aid in which the UAE is considered a pioneer.

In 2011, Abu Dhabi and Japan signed an agreement to establish the Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council, which contributes to consolidating traditional aspects of cooperation and opening other areas in many economic activities, such as cooperation in the field of developing small and medium industries that are of particular importance to the economies of different countries of the world. Japan stores rich experience in this field, which contributed to its transformation into a global industrial fortress in the post-World War II years.

Multidisciplinary cooperation

The two countries have been working hard to build a stronger and more diversified relationship for a long time. Economic cooperation expands to include many different fields, such as aviation, tourism, space, culture, education, medical services and the environment, and important achievements have been made in all these fields.

Each party realizes the importance of its relations with the other party, as the UAE is considered the second largest supplier of crude oil to Japan, and it is an important source for Japanese industries and means of transportation there, as Japan contributed nearly half a century ago to the development of the UAE oil industry, especially in Abu Dhabi, where Japanese oil companies operate within Partnership with national oil companies, as it has contributed to the development of many petrochemical industries and those related to oil and gas. Meanwhile, the UAE is the largest market for Japanese products in the Middle East.

commercial exchange

The UAE is Japan’s tenth largest trading partner in the world, according to 2021 statistics, and Japan’s largest strategic partner in the field of energy, as it imports more than 20% of its oil needs from the UAE. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 amounted to more than 49 billion dirhams, to continue to recover during the first half of 2022, reaching about 25.7 billion dirhams, achieving a growth of 2.7% compared to the first half of 2021. And in September 2022, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the UAE and Japan, which was announced in 2018 during the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the UAE. . The launch of this agreement coincided with the celebration of 50 years of strong diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, and an affirmation of the importance of strengthening joint cooperation between the UAE and Japan in various fields, with the support and care of the leaderships of the two countries, in order to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for further prosperity, progress and development. and promoting economic and social growth. The main areas of partnership include cooperation in the political and diplomatic field, strengthening efforts to provide development and humanitarian aid, and cooperation in the field of economy, trade, energy and industry, by enhancing the business environment for trade and investment in all sectors, such as industry, technology, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, health care, and small and medium enterprises. And other priority areas, in addition to the fields of agriculture, environment and climate change, education, science and technology, defense and security.

outer space

More than 400 Japanese companies operate in the UAE. Space cooperation with the State of Japan has increased since the first launch of the KhalifaSat satellite from Tanegashima in 2018, followed by the launch of the first planetary probe of the United Arab Emirates, the Hope Probe, to Mars in July 2020. The Hope Probe reached the orbit of the planet Mars on February 09, 2021. About 4,500 Japanese citizens live and work in the UAE, which is the largest number of Japanese citizens residing in the Middle East and North Africa.

cultural relations

The bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan in the cultural fields have witnessed continuous development over the past years, as Japan was the guest of honor at the Sharjah International Book Fair in 2018, in celebration of its distinguished civilizational achievements in which the book was a major factor and engine in building culture and shaping social morals.

The Japanese Club at Zayed University also organizes “Days in Japan” activities annually. With the aim of introducing students to Japanese culture and exploring it closely. The New York University Abu Dhabi Art Gallery organized the “East to East” exhibition, which reveals the methods used by young talents in the Emirati art scene in order to enhance cultural channels of communication with Japanese arts. Louvre Abu Dhabi also opened the exhibition “Inspired by Japan: Pioneers of Modern Art.” It offers the opportunity to view the works of 12 artists, including the Nabi artists and the great ukiyo-e masters of the 19th and 20th centuries.