His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, witnessed the activities of the UAE-Japan Business Forum, which was held in the capital Abu Dhabi yesterday, during which 23 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to enhance economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries. UAE and Japan in 12 fields including trade, investment, energy, renewable energy, industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, space, health, transportation, shipping, environment and circular economy.

The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, said, “The visit of the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, to the UAE represents an important opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and push forward bilateral relations.”

Al-Marri added, in his speech during the forum, that “bilateral relations between the two countries have witnessed rapid growth over the past years, as the total trade exchanges of the two countries reached $51.7 billion (190 billion dirhams) during 2022, while non-oil trade exchange achieved $14.7 billion ( 54 billion dirhams) in the same year, of which 12 billion were non-oil imports to the UAE. The average non-oil trade between the two countries during the past decade amounted to $14 billion annually, with the exception of 2020, which witnessed the spread of the Corona pandemic, which contributed to making the UAE the seventh trading partner of Japan in the world, and establishing Japan’s position as the eighth largest trading partner of the Emirates.

Al-Marri noted that “the latest figures indicate that the UAE is Japan’s first trading partner in terms of exports and imports in the Arab world, as it absorbs 40% of Japan’s exports to Arab countries and provides 39% of its imports from the region.”

He stressed that “cooperation in the field of energy was and still is a fundamental pillar of the relations that bring the two countries together, as the UAE is the second most important supplier of crude oil to Japan, and Japan is the main destination for the products of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC),” noting that “the past years witnessed an increase There is a great deal of cooperation in the field of renewable energy, and this cooperation includes joint studies, research and development in the fields of hydrogen and its derivatives, and there are discussions to expand the scope of cooperation to include wind energy projects and waste-to-energy projects.

In his speech, Al-Marri revealed that «the UAE constitutes a source of 42% of foreign direct investment flows to Japan from the Middle East and North Africa region, and the value of the cumulative balance of Japanese investments in the UAE is estimated at about $14 billion. Japanese companies are also witnessing an increase in the UAE market, especially as the UAE currently hosts about 10,000 Japanese companies and commercial agencies operating in various sectors such as technology, renewable energy, transportation and health care.

He pointed out, in this regard, that «inter-tourism between the UAE and Japan is witnessing continuous growth, as air traffic reached nearly 90 flights per month via Emirati national carriers, and the total number of Japanese visitors to the Emirates reached about 56 thousand visitors during the year 2022, an increase of 26 thousand. visitors compared to 2021, which reflects the growing tourism and air relations between the two countries.

He stressed that «the UAE is committed to promoting an open and attractive business environment supported by pioneering elements such as the country’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and investment- and investor-friendly policies. The applicant”, pointing out that the UAE will work to enhance joint work with the Japanese in the sectors of sustainability, energy, renewable energy and climate change in conjunction with the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

He noted the UAE’s keenness to cooperate in policies dedicated to financing small and medium-sized companies and the transition to the green economy and digital transformation, pointing out that the UAE plans to establish a society based on knowledge and innovation, which provides many opportunities for Japanese companies to contribute to and benefit from this transformation, as the ministry and its partners do not spare. In the government, an effort is made to create an investment environment that supports entrepreneurs and investors, both citizens and residents, in order to help them grow and expand, indicating that the issuance of the Commercial Companies Law in 2020 enhanced foreign ownership of companies by 100% and consolidated the state’s position as a global center for entrepreneurship and business practice. Business, as there are more than 275,000 new corporate licenses issued between 2020 and 2022, representing an increase of 43% in the number of companies operating in the country.

He added, “The ministry continues its efforts in cooperation with partners to create a business environment that can attract investments and ensure fair competition between companies, in addition to protecting the rights of consumers and protecting foreign investments, and the UAE ranks first in the world in the Global Entrepreneurship Index in its latest edition, surpassing major economies in this field.” ».

The Minister of Economy indicated that Japanese companies investing in the UAE can benefit from a market that enjoys quality, reliability and distinction, and it also serves as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region, which opens the door to a consumer base of more than 400 million people, and provides international strategic relations for the UAE. And its comprehensive economic partnerships for Japanese companies to reach many markets, which enhances their spread and growth at the international level.

For his part, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “Japan supports the UAE’s efforts as a major center for green energy in the region and the world,” noting that the forum provides great opportunities to support economic cooperation between the two countries over the next 50 years.

He noted the great cooperation between the UAE and Japan in various fields, especially energy, space, infrastructure, technology and others, pointing out that Etihad Airways’ launch of new flights to Japan supports the revitalization of tourism and trade between the two countries to new horizons.

Forum attendance

The Emirati-Japanese Business Forum was attended by the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Al-Mazrouei, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, and the Minister of State for Public Education and advanced technology, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, the head of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Jassim Al-Zaabi, and the country’s ambassador to Japan, Shihab Ahmed Al-Fahim, along with a number of officials in both countries.