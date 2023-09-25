His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and Special Envoy of the UAE to Japan, made a working visit to Japan, during which he chaired the first ministerial meeting of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and held a number of bilateral meetings with officials. In the Japanese government, along with some partners from the private sector, in the presence of His Excellency Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, the UAE Ambassador to Japan.

This visit comes within the framework of the leadership of the two countries’ keenness to develop and advance bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries, and to follow up on the outcomes of the visit of His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister, to the UAE last July, including the progress achieved in implementing programs and projects. And comprehensive strategic partnership initiatives.

During the visit, His Excellency met with Her Excellency Yuko Kamikawa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Her Excellency Shintaro Ito, Minister of the Environment, Mr. Yukio Kane, Global CEO of JERA, and Mr. Maeda Tadashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Cooperation Bank. International (JBIC).

During the first ministerial meeting of the comprehensive strategic partnership, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber praised the depth of the Emirati-Japanese relations, which are witnessing continuous development within the framework of the comprehensive strategy, through the support and directives of the country’s wise leadership and its keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting touched on the progress made in implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership programmes, projects and initiatives, including the “Global Green Energy Center” initiative, and the “Emirati-Japan Partnership for Innovation and Joint Statement on Climate”.

The discussions included the outcomes of the subcommittees concerned with the areas of cooperation: politics and international cooperation, economy, trade, energy and industry, climate change, environment and agriculture, science, education and culture, research and development, and defense and security.

During his meeting with His Excellency Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve common interests. The developments in cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, energy, and industry were discussed.

His Excellency held a meeting with His Excellency Shintaro Ito, Minister of Environment, which discussed the importance of consolidating cooperation between the two friendly countries in the areas of enhancing climate ambition, reducing emissions, and producing and using clean energy to reduce the repercussions of climate change, in addition to reviewing the developments in preparation for the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Climate Conference of the Parties, and confirming The importance of joint work to reach practical and realistic outcomes that satisfy all parties.

The visit also witnessed the signing of a joint declaration of intent related to enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of green energy transition, which comes within the Japanese Prime Minister’s initiative to launch a “global green energy center,” with the aim of benefiting from the two countries’ experiences in the energy transition and climate action, provided that This cooperation is included under the “Energy Security and Industrial Accelerators” cooperation agreement, which was announced during the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Abu Dhabi last July.

It is worth noting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries in 2022 amounted to more than 54.2 billion dollars, of which exports (which include petroleum products) represented 84.4%.

Non-oil trade exchange reached $14.7 billion, achieving a growth of 10% compared to 2021, and 36% compared to 2020. The UAE is Japan’s first trading partner in terms of exports and imports in the Arab world, as it absorbs 40% of Japan’s exports to Arab countries.