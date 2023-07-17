The visit of the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to the United Arab Emirates, which began today, is an important step on the road to strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries, especially since it is the first official visit after the launch of the comprehensive partnership agreement between them last September.

The friendly relations between the two countries are witnessing an escalating growth, based on the full support of the leaderships of the two countries, who affirmed their commitment to cooperate in order to achieve prosperity and stability for the two friendly countries and peoples.

The visit comes within the framework of the continuous momentum witnessed by the relations between the two friendly countries and within the rich history of mutual visits between them, which had a great impact on developing these relations and promoting them to levels that achieve common aspirations.

– Strategic partnership.

The UAE, which was founded on the principles of peace, prosperity, stability, tolerance and unity, looks forward to working with Japan to ensure that the partnership achieves more prosperity for both countries and cooperation in facing global and regional challenges. The UAE sees this visit as an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship to a broader and more comprehensive level, especially since the two countries have a common interest in continuing to expand trade and investment between them.

Japan is considered one of the first countries to recognize the United Arab Emirates as an independent country on December 03, 1971, as diplomatic relations between the two countries began on May 6, 1972, and the United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Tokyo on December 20, 1973, while Japan opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on 07 April 1974.

The governments of the two countries spared no effort to strengthen bilateral relations, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, made his first visit to Japan in May 1990.

The roots of the Emirati-Japanese relations go back to before the establishment of the union, when Abu Dhabi participated in the Osaka Expo 1970, when the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, attended the exhibition in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time, while the current Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, visited the country United Arab Emirates in January 1995, when he was the Crown Prince of Japan.

In February 2014, His Highness, President of the State, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made an official visit to Japan “in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time,” while on January 14, 2020, His Highness held a joint discussion session with His Excellency Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, who He paid an official state visit.

Last September, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, “in his capacity as a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office at the time,” visited the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and witnessed the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the UAE and Japan, which was announced in 2018 during the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the country; The launch of the agreement coincided with the celebration of 50 years of strong diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. During the visit, His Highness held a number of meetings, the most prominent of which was a meeting with His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.

The mutual visits in previous years included several cooperation initiatives, including: exempting UAE nationals holding ordinary passports from entry visas to Japan, and signing a declaration to upgrade the strategic relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two countries focus on strengthening and diversifying their relationship, especially at the economic level, to include many different fields, such as aviation, tourism, space, culture, education, medical services, and the environment. The UAE is the second largest supplier of oil to Japan and an important source of natural gas and aluminum. It is a safe, stable and reliable source of energy, and it plays the role of a strategic partner and collaborator in various fields.

Space sector.

Cooperation in the space sector is one of the most important areas of partnership between the two countries. In October 2018, the Emirati satellite “KhalifaSat” was launched into outer space from the earth station at the “Tanegashima” Space Center in Japan, aboard the “H-IIA” rocket, in an achievement that was inaugurated. The UAE has the era of complete space industrialization.

Cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the field of space has strengthened since the first launch of the “KhalifaSat” satellite from Tanegashima in 2018, followed by the launch of the UAE’s first planetary probe, the “Probe of Hope” to Mars in July 2020, as the Hope Probe reached the orbit of Mars in February 09, 2021.

Cultural relations.

The two countries succeeded in establishing distinguished cultural and scientific relations of cooperation and had a long-term relationship dating back to 1970, when the Emirate of Abu Dhabi participated in a special pavilion at the Osaka Expo in 1970, and fifty years later, Japan participated in the Dubai Expo 2020.

Education is one of the most important pillars of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Since 1978, the first Japanese school was opened in the country, providing educational services for students from kindergarten to the ninth grade, while the school began in 2009 teaching Arabic language, Islamic education and social subjects for national students who enrolled. To it, in addition to the subjects of the Japanese National Curriculum, which allowed the national students studying in it to acquire knowledge in three languages.