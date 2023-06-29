The UAE participated in the “Cyber ​​Week 2023” conference, which was held at Tel Aviv University, in the presence of policy makers, diplomats and heads of international institutions from around the world, and discussed new trends and innovative solutions for cyber protection and addressing potential cyber threats.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, headed the country’s delegation participating in the conference. The delegation was briefed on the latest global trends in the field of cybersecurity, and discussed potential aspects of cooperation and bilateral investment opportunities.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti delivered a speech in the main session of the conference, titled “Protecting the Nation: Cybersecurity Strategies for a Digital Age”, in which he explained that cyber threats do not differentiate between countries or between entities and people, which requires strengthening international cooperation with the participation of the public and private sectors to confront these threats. Threats that target the destruction of infrastructure and strategic sectors in societies, pointing out that cooperation with the academic community is of great importance as it brings together all stakeholders within the digital ecosystem within the framework of a common vision.

In his speech, which was attended by His Excellency Gabi Portoni, Director General of the National Directorate for Cyber ​​Security in Israel, and a number of senior international government officials, he stressed the importance of spreading a culture of cyber security that would contribute to shaping a digital future that is safer and more resilient in the face of potential cyber threats and response. It is proactive and highly efficient, pointing to the need for cooperation and information exchange between countries of the world to enhance cyber capabilities in the face of electronic threats at the regional and international levels.

He pointed out that the “Crystal Ball” digital platform enables partner countries to “share cyber information easily and smoothly, and it also contributes to strengthening international cooperative efforts by combining capabilities, processing power, and data volume.”

On the sidelines of the Cyber ​​Week conference, the EliteCISOs Forum, a global community in the field of cybersecurity based in the UAE, signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Cyber ​​Together” Foundation, an Israeli non-governmental organization, to expand the scope of this global community to include Israel. through the “Crystal Ball” project; The digital platform to detect and respond to hackers and cyber attacks.

The memorandum of understanding, which was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, and His Excellency Oded Youssef, Deputy Director General and Head of the Middle East Division at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of cybersecurity between key professionals in both countries.

Oded Youssef said: “Israel is fully committed to supporting relations of cooperation and partnerships with the UAE between the various innovation ecosystems in the two countries. “.

Under the terms of the MoU, EliteCISOs and Cyber ​​Together will cooperate on various initiatives, including knowledge exchange, joint training and workshops to enhance capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, encourage the formation of a highly skilled workforce in the field of cybersecurity, and address potential threats in the country. UAE and Israel alike.

For his part, Amir Hayek, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, said that the participation of the UAE delegation in the Cyber ​​Security Week conference is an embodiment of the continuous cooperation between Israel and the UAE in the field of cyber security, in light of the two countries’ realization of the great importance of establishing a digital infrastructure that is characterized by security and resilience. He affirmed his country’s commitment to fostering these relations and promoting cross-border partnerships in the field of cybersecurity and other fields.

It is worth noting that the Cyber ​​Week is an internationally celebrated conference that is held annually at Tel Aviv University in Israel. It is an event that provides a platform for leading experts and researchers in the cyber field from Israel and the world, as well as policy makers, diplomats and heads of international institutions, to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends and collaborate on cyber security practices. .