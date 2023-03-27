Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, the country’s ambassador to the State of Israel, and His Excellency Eli Cohen, the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, signed a customs cooperation agreement, which will allow the comprehensive economic partnership agreement that was signed between the two countries in May 2022 to enter into force, at the headquarters of Presidency of the Council of Ministers.
On this occasion, Al Khajah said, “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel will serve as a major driver for strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries,” noting that the agreement will achieve a number of mutual economic benefits.
The customs cooperation agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel will contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two countries in terms of applying customs laws, accurate assessment of customs and other tax duties on exports and imports, and mutual assistance in preventing and investigating customs violations.
It is noteworthy that in 2022 the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and the State of Israel has reached more than $2.5 billion, and with the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, it is expected that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries will increase significantly.
