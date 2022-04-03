The UAE and the State of Israel signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of maritime transport, the exchange of experiences, and the strengthening of strategic partnership to serve common interests, in light of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, and Merav Michael, Minister of Transport and Road Security, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, especially maritime, and to set a road map for future work based on mutual benefit, in addition to exchanging experience and knowledge to serve the future directions for the next fifty years, given that maritime transport is an important and necessary element for the sustainable development witnessed by the UAE. In various fields. It also aims to meet the needs of international maritime transport, make full and effective use of the maritime fleet and ports of both countries, ensure maritime safety, including the safety of ships, crew members, cargo, passengers and the environment, enhance the protection of the marine environment and develop maritime trade, in addition to exchanging views on the activities of the Maritime Organization. International and other international maritime organizations, and strengthening the mechanism for exchanging views in the field of maritime development, connectivity and logistics services between the ports of the two parties, and opening new horizons for cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of marine technology and artificial intelligence in the maritime sectors. His Excellency Al Mazrouei stressed that the memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides reflects the desire of the two parties to enhance and expand the horizons of cooperation in the field of maritime transport, and the will of the two countries to enhance and deepen the scope of the bilateral partnership, especially in the important areas that contribute to promoting the sustainable development process in the two countries. His Excellency indicated that the memorandum will contribute to anticipating the future challenges facing the two countries in the field of transportation, through conducting joint studies and research and hard work to turn them into real opportunities that can be built upon, and that it will launch pioneering initiatives to support this vital sector, stressing that the Emirati-Israeli partnership It will promote stability and peace gains in the region. His Excellency said: “The joint work between the UAE and Israeli sides comes within the framework of the two countries’ determination to ensure permanent economic security, stability, security and prosperity, and to develop and enhance sustainable national economies, as the two parties realize that the development of maritime transport between the two countries will contribute to strengthening economic cooperation between them in order to achieve future aspirations. ». His Excellency added: “Both parties believe that strengthening relations between the two countries would help bring stability and peace to the Middle East, stimulate economic growth, enhance technological innovation and establish closer relations between the peoples of the region.” His Excellency pointed out the importance of the role of such partnerships in supporting the future goals of the UAE, which are in line with the fifty principles, by continuing to work tirelessly to implement partnerships capable of enhancing the future of transport in line with the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, and the directives of the rational leadership in this regard, stressing that such Bilateral memoranda and meetings are able to advance this vital sector and enhance its role in sustainable development at the local and international levels. For her part, Her Excellency Merav Mikhail said: “Economic and commercial ties build and maintain political relations, and that the memorandum of understanding we signed will contribute to improving and strengthening maritime transport links between Israel and the UAE, and will allow trade to flow efficiently, quickly and at low cost. I am proud that the relations between our two countries will take another advanced step.” forward, allowing us to cooperate more closely and in a way that serves the interests of both sides and strengthens national economies.”