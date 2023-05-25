A delegation from the UAE, headed by the State Audit Bureau and with the participation of a team from the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, visited the Financial Controller, the Auditor General and the Central Control Commission in the Republic of India on May 22 and 23, 2023.

The strategic visit aimed at building strong relations between the two parties in the field of oversight, auditing, anti-corruption, and strengthening the principles of integrity and transparency, in addition to mutual benefit from the best practices applied in areas of common interest.

The delegation’s visit to the Republic of India dealt with strategic issues, including the participation of the State Audit Bureau in the Summit of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI20), which will be held in the Republic of India next June, in addition to discussing ways of cooperation in various areas of interest.

Commenting on this strategic visit, a spokesman for the State Audit Bureau said: “The State Audit Bureau is constantly working on building strategic relationships with various regulatory bodies and authorities around the world. Auditing and combating corruption, and unifying efforts to combat corruption in accordance with the highest international standards, a goal that we share with the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to ensure the optimal use of public funds and resources for a sustainable future for future generations.

For his part, a spokesman for the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority said: “We were pleased to participate in this visit and work with all parties inside and outside the country in order to achieve common goals by spreading a culture of integrity, accountability and transparency and building partnerships to benefit from the best international practices in the field of auditing and anti-corruption to achieve global leadership in this field.” this field”.