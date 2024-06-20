Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, confirmed, on Thursday, at the conclusion of the meeting of the fourth session of the work of the Joint Economic Committee, which was held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, over two days, that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Hungary are witnessing continuous development at all levels, especially economic, thanks to the support of… The wise leadership of the two friendly countries, and the convergence of common visions in various economic fields.

