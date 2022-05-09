On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began an official visit to the UAE, during which he is scheduled to hold talks at various levels, in which the economic aspect will have an important share in the context of the rapid development of the two countries’ relations in the fields of trade, investment, labor market and cultural fields.

The UAE and Greece seek to enhance cooperation efforts and enhance the contribution of the private sector to develop new and sustainable economic partnerships in future sectors, in accordance with the two countries’ vital and growing economic relations that carry renewed prospects for growth, in sectors most notably tourism, aviation, technology and the new economy.

2.1 billion dirhams

The value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Greece during 2021 amounted to about 2.1 billion dirhams, achieving a growth of 67% compared to 2020, and by 23% over 2019, which reflects a significant growth leap compared to levels before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The balance of the value of the Greek investment in the UAE amounted to more than 341 million dirhams by the end of 2019, of which nearly 50% is in real estate activities, 23% of it is in transportation and storage, 20% is in building and construction, and information and communications is 4%. On the other hand, the balance of direct Emirati investments in Greece by the end of 2020 increased to 954 million dirhams.

The two countries succeeded, through their joint efforts, in building a sustainable and diversified partnership that holds promising and renewable prospects for growth, through cooperation in future economic opportunities and enhanced technical development to achieve the ambitions of continuing economic development.

The two countries are looking to increase cooperation in opportunities and partnerships including circular economy, renewable energy, tourism, aviation, information technology, financial and banking technology, food security and sustainable transportation.

Greece embraces successful Emirati investments in many vital economic activities, such as pharmaceutical industries, infrastructure development, shipbuilding and agricultural projects.

The UAE is keen to expand the existing areas of economic work to include various strategic and future sectors such as the circular economy, renewable energy, tourism, aviation, information and communication technology, financial and banking technology, food security and sustainable transport, in line with the UAE’s vision for the next fifty, and the development strategies adopted by Greece.